11135 Taloncrest Way #30

BACK ON THE MARKET!! - Sorrento/Mesa - This amazing second floor unit has three bedrooms, 2 baths and starts off on the main floor as you enter from the 2 car attached garage or from the front door. Tastefully painted in modern grey and trimmed in soft white throughout. From the moment you walk in you feel like you're up in the clouds. Views are unbelievable and the area is private and lush with foliage. The entire living room, which is seen from the kitchen, has lots of windows to capture the pristine view. Gorgeous vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home including all bedrooms. The kitchen is a pantry paradise with a separate floor to ceiling pantry and an abundance of cabinet space. Granite counter tops, top of the line stainless steel appliances, deep SS sink, recessed lighting and so much more!



There are two separate patios, one off the kitchen and a private one off the master bedroom. Dual private sinks in the master bath as well as a full walk-in closet, with an additional wall of closet space! This is an exquisite home looking for the exquisite tenant.



Enjoy the community pool and BBQs area for those special events.



Parking is limited - HOA requires garage parking for long term.



This is a Non Smoking property.



Tenants pay for all Utilities. Water, trash, gas and electric, internet, etc.



Landlord requires tenants to maintain Renter's insurance, for the duration of the lease, through the agent of their choice.



All applicants over 18 years of age are required to complete a tenant application along with $35. processing fee per applicant.



No Pets Allowed



