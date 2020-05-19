All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 11135 Taloncrest Way #30.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11135 Taloncrest Way #30
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:34 AM

11135 Taloncrest Way #30

11135 Taloncrest Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

11135 Taloncrest Way, San Diego, CA 92121
Sorrento Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
BACK ON THE MARKET!! - Sorrento/Mesa - This amazing second floor unit has three bedrooms, 2 baths and starts off on the main floor as you enter from the 2 car attached garage or from the front door. Tastefully painted in modern grey and trimmed in soft white throughout. From the moment you walk in you feel like you're up in the clouds. Views are unbelievable and the area is private and lush with foliage. The entire living room, which is seen from the kitchen, has lots of windows to capture the pristine view. Gorgeous vinyl plank flooring throughout the entire home including all bedrooms. The kitchen is a pantry paradise with a separate floor to ceiling pantry and an abundance of cabinet space. Granite counter tops, top of the line stainless steel appliances, deep SS sink, recessed lighting and so much more!

There are two separate patios, one off the kitchen and a private one off the master bedroom. Dual private sinks in the master bath as well as a full walk-in closet, with an additional wall of closet space! This is an exquisite home looking for the exquisite tenant.

Enjoy the community pool and BBQs area for those special events.

Parking is limited - HOA requires garage parking for long term.

Email Donna for showings: Donna.armitage.aare@gmail.com

This is a Non Smoking property.

Tenants pay for all Utilities. Water, trash, gas and electric, internet, etc.

Landlord requires tenants to maintain Renter's insurance, for the duration of the lease, through the agent of their choice.

All applicants over 18 years of age are required to complete a tenant application along with $35. processing fee per applicant.

AARE is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property.

CA DRE#01862781

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant to confirm the information herein.

APPLICATION: www.aarepm.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5106252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11135 Taloncrest Way #30 have any available units?
11135 Taloncrest Way #30 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11135 Taloncrest Way #30 have?
Some of 11135 Taloncrest Way #30's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11135 Taloncrest Way #30 currently offering any rent specials?
11135 Taloncrest Way #30 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11135 Taloncrest Way #30 pet-friendly?
No, 11135 Taloncrest Way #30 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11135 Taloncrest Way #30 offer parking?
Yes, 11135 Taloncrest Way #30 offers parking.
Does 11135 Taloncrest Way #30 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11135 Taloncrest Way #30 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11135 Taloncrest Way #30 have a pool?
Yes, 11135 Taloncrest Way #30 has a pool.
Does 11135 Taloncrest Way #30 have accessible units?
No, 11135 Taloncrest Way #30 does not have accessible units.
Does 11135 Taloncrest Way #30 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11135 Taloncrest Way #30 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vive on the Park
8725 Ariva Court
San Diego, CA 92123
Aspen Park
3505 Reynard Way
San Diego, CA 92103
Carmel Terrace
11540 Windcrest Ln
San Diego, CA 92128
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Alexan ALX
300 14th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Luma
1440 Columbia Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Esprit Villas
9830 Reagan Rd
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University