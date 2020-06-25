11134 Portobelo Dr

Amenities

2br, 2ba - Tierrasanta Condo - Italian Style - Belsera - Everyone wants to live in Tierrasanta, it's convenient to everywhere, upscale and hidden away. This residence is a secluded, first floor, corner unit with two bedrooms and two full baths. It boasts a large, quiet deck and a short walk to the pool in the beautiful Belsera complex. There is an attached 1 car garage (with washer and dryer) and an additional covered parking space. The kitchen is complete with all appliances including a gas stove. The unit features a working gas fireplace for cool winter nights and central air conditioning for warmer summer days. The community amenities include, BBQ area, sand volleyball court, pools and spas, lots of incredible hiking trails! Will go quickly, available now!

Sorry, NO PETS.



No Pets Allowed



