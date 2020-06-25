All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:38 AM

11134 Portobelo Dr

11134 Portobelo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11134 Portobelo Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
2br, 2ba - Tierrasanta Condo - Italian Style - Belsera - Everyone wants to live in Tierrasanta, it's convenient to everywhere, upscale and hidden away. This residence is a secluded, first floor, corner unit with two bedrooms and two full baths. It boasts a large, quiet deck and a short walk to the pool in the beautiful Belsera complex. There is an attached 1 car garage (with washer and dryer) and an additional covered parking space. The kitchen is complete with all appliances including a gas stove. The unit features a working gas fireplace for cool winter nights and central air conditioning for warmer summer days. The community amenities include, BBQ area, sand volleyball court, pools and spas, lots of incredible hiking trails! Will go quickly, available now!
Sorry, NO PETS.

Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management, Inc.

Email us at FindAHome@Keys4SD.com for more information or to arrange a showing.

Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2987817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11134 Portobelo Dr have any available units?
11134 Portobelo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11134 Portobelo Dr have?
Some of 11134 Portobelo Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11134 Portobelo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11134 Portobelo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11134 Portobelo Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11134 Portobelo Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11134 Portobelo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11134 Portobelo Dr offers parking.
Does 11134 Portobelo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11134 Portobelo Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11134 Portobelo Dr have a pool?
Yes, 11134 Portobelo Dr has a pool.
Does 11134 Portobelo Dr have accessible units?
No, 11134 Portobelo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11134 Portobelo Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11134 Portobelo Dr has units with dishwashers.
