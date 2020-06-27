11087 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking pool air conditioning tennis court

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Tierrasanta 3 bed 2 ba Townhouse with Canyon View - Highly desirable townhouse, 1450 sq ft, Central Air, 2 parking spaces, 1 covered, walk to nearby award winning schools and stores, faces a canyon and situated in a park-like area, has community pool and tennis courts.

Sorry NO PETS and No Section 8 .Renters insurance required.

No Pets Allowed



