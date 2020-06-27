All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:49 AM

11087 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

11087 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

11087 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Tierrasanta 3 bed 2 ba Townhouse with Canyon View - Highly desirable townhouse, 1450 sq ft, Central Air, 2 parking spaces, 1 covered, walk to nearby award winning schools and stores, faces a canyon and situated in a park-like area, has community pool and tennis courts.
Sorry NO PETS and No Section 8 .Renters insurance required.
Professionally managed by Keys Certified Property Management, Inc.

Please email us at FindAHome@Keys4SD.com for more information and /or to arrange a showing

Apply NOW at www.Keys4SD.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3386424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11087 Clairemont Mesa Blvd have any available units?
11087 Clairemont Mesa Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11087 Clairemont Mesa Blvd have?
Some of 11087 Clairemont Mesa Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11087 Clairemont Mesa Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
11087 Clairemont Mesa Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11087 Clairemont Mesa Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 11087 Clairemont Mesa Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11087 Clairemont Mesa Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 11087 Clairemont Mesa Blvd offers parking.
Does 11087 Clairemont Mesa Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11087 Clairemont Mesa Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11087 Clairemont Mesa Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 11087 Clairemont Mesa Blvd has a pool.
Does 11087 Clairemont Mesa Blvd have accessible units?
No, 11087 Clairemont Mesa Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 11087 Clairemont Mesa Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11087 Clairemont Mesa Blvd has units with dishwashers.
