11082 Caminito Encanto

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Available 07/28/19 Beautiful townhouse next to Cypress Canyon Park - Property Id: 132865



This is a tastefully remodeled home in desirable Scripps Campton Legacy Community! Lots of natural light and high ceilings, great airflow. Marble counter top in the kitchen. Low maintenance back yard. Quiet & Private. Spiral staircase leads you to Master bedroom upstairs w/ large walk-in closet. POOL and SPA. Two car garage with lots of storage space. Walk to park and fields. Distinguished Ellen Browning Scripps Elementary, Marshall Middle School and Scripps Ranch High. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Move-in date can be flexible between 7/10/19 through 8/1/19. This house won't last! Only accept application through Friday 6/28/2019. Virtual tour videos available upon request.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132865

Property Id 132865



No Pets Allowed



