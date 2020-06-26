All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 30 2019 at 9:06 AM

11082 Caminito Encanto

11082 Caminito Encanto · No Longer Available
Location

11082 Caminito Encanto, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Available 07/28/19 Beautiful townhouse next to Cypress Canyon Park - Property Id: 132865

This is a tastefully remodeled home in desirable Scripps Campton Legacy Community! Lots of natural light and high ceilings, great airflow. Marble counter top in the kitchen. Low maintenance back yard. Quiet & Private. Spiral staircase leads you to Master bedroom upstairs w/ large walk-in closet. POOL and SPA. Two car garage with lots of storage space. Walk to park and fields. Distinguished Ellen Browning Scripps Elementary, Marshall Middle School and Scripps Ranch High. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included. Move-in date can be flexible between 7/10/19 through 8/1/19. This house won't last! Only accept application through Friday 6/28/2019. Virtual tour videos available upon request.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132865
Property Id 132865

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4979951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11082 Caminito Encanto have any available units?
11082 Caminito Encanto doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11082 Caminito Encanto have?
Some of 11082 Caminito Encanto's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11082 Caminito Encanto currently offering any rent specials?
11082 Caminito Encanto is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11082 Caminito Encanto pet-friendly?
No, 11082 Caminito Encanto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 11082 Caminito Encanto offer parking?
Yes, 11082 Caminito Encanto offers parking.
Does 11082 Caminito Encanto have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11082 Caminito Encanto offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11082 Caminito Encanto have a pool?
Yes, 11082 Caminito Encanto has a pool.
Does 11082 Caminito Encanto have accessible units?
No, 11082 Caminito Encanto does not have accessible units.
Does 11082 Caminito Encanto have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11082 Caminito Encanto has units with dishwashers.
