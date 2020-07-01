All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 14 2020

11057 Picaza Place

11057 Picaza Place · No Longer Available
Location

11057 Picaza Place, San Diego, CA 92127
Rancho Bernardo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac, close to local schools in the highly rated Poway school district. Recently remodeled and upgraded home with high end finishes throughout including dual fuel range, high efficiency HVAC with 3 zones, water filter system, instant hot water system, insulated windows/doors, and LED lighting. Great room with vaulted ceiling. Very private backyard is great for entertaining and includes covered patio, California room, and terraced-yard with views of the mountains to the east. Lots of storage in this home and garage. Home can remain furnished as shown. Gardener, kitchen appliances, washer and dryer are included. Pets are case by case. No smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11057 Picaza Place have any available units?
11057 Picaza Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11057 Picaza Place have?
Some of 11057 Picaza Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11057 Picaza Place currently offering any rent specials?
11057 Picaza Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11057 Picaza Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 11057 Picaza Place is pet friendly.
Does 11057 Picaza Place offer parking?
Yes, 11057 Picaza Place offers parking.
Does 11057 Picaza Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11057 Picaza Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11057 Picaza Place have a pool?
No, 11057 Picaza Place does not have a pool.
Does 11057 Picaza Place have accessible units?
No, 11057 Picaza Place does not have accessible units.
Does 11057 Picaza Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11057 Picaza Place has units with dishwashers.

