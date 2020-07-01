11057 Picaza Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac, close to local schools in the highly rated Poway school district. Recently remodeled and upgraded home with high end finishes throughout including dual fuel range, high efficiency HVAC with 3 zones, water filter system, instant hot water system, insulated windows/doors, and LED lighting. Great room with vaulted ceiling. Very private backyard is great for entertaining and includes covered patio, California room, and terraced-yard with views of the mountains to the east. Lots of storage in this home and garage. Home can remain furnished as shown. Gardener, kitchen appliances, washer and dryer are included. Pets are case by case. No smoking.