Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

11040 Negley Ave. Available 07/18/19 Scripps Ranch 3BR 2BA House-Vaulted Ceilings-Fireplace-A/C-Fans-W/D-2 Car Garage- Fenced Backyard-Dog OK - ******AVAILABLE JULY 18TH******



Located in SCRIPPS RANCH



11040 Negley Avenue

San Diego, CA 92131



***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Please do not disturb the current residents. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been toured. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com. Please call if a Facetime tour is needed***



CROSS STREETS: Ironwood Road and Tudor Street



3 Bedroom

2 Bathroom

Estimated 1484 SqFt

House

1 Story



No Refrigerator - Owner will provide if needed

Stove/Oven

Microwave

Dishwasher

Formica Counter Tops

Tile Flooring



Light/Airy Floor Plan

Neutral Painted

Vaulted Ceilings

Fireplace - GAS - Living Area

Tile Flooring - Living/Family Room

Ceiling Fans - Bedrooms

Bedrooms - Carpet

Tub/Shower Combination - Bathroom

Bathrooms - Tile Flooring

A/C and Heat - Forced Air

Washer and Dryer - Garage

2 Car Garage and Driveway

Storage - Garage

Fenced Backyard



CLOSE TO:

Interstate 15

Lake Miramar

Schools

Scripps Ranch Swim and Racquet Club

Alliant International University

Restaurants and Shopping



TENANT PAYS:

SDGE

Water/Sewer

Cable/Phone



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance mandatory

Security Deposit $2575



ANIMAL INFORMATION:

1 Animal MAX (DOG ONLY) 75 Lbs or Less

Animal Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds

**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



*****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM

www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3787526)