11040 Negley Ave.
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

11040 Negley Ave.

11040 Negley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11040 Negley Avenue, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
11040 Negley Ave. Available 07/18/19 Scripps Ranch 3BR 2BA House-Vaulted Ceilings-Fireplace-A/C-Fans-W/D-2 Car Garage- Fenced Backyard-Dog OK - ******AVAILABLE JULY 18TH******

Located in SCRIPPS RANCH

11040 Negley Avenue
San Diego, CA 92131

***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Please do not disturb the current residents. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been toured. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com. Please call if a Facetime tour is needed***

CROSS STREETS: Ironwood Road and Tudor Street

3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Estimated 1484 SqFt
House
1 Story

No Refrigerator - Owner will provide if needed
Stove/Oven
Microwave
Dishwasher
Formica Counter Tops
Tile Flooring

Light/Airy Floor Plan
Neutral Painted
Vaulted Ceilings
Fireplace - GAS - Living Area
Tile Flooring - Living/Family Room
Ceiling Fans - Bedrooms
Bedrooms - Carpet
Tub/Shower Combination - Bathroom
Bathrooms - Tile Flooring
A/C and Heat - Forced Air
Washer and Dryer - Garage
2 Car Garage and Driveway
Storage - Garage
Fenced Backyard

CLOSE TO:
Interstate 15
Lake Miramar
Schools
Scripps Ranch Swim and Racquet Club
Alliant International University
Restaurants and Shopping

TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance mandatory
Security Deposit $2575

ANIMAL INFORMATION:
1 Animal MAX (DOG ONLY) 75 Lbs or Less
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

*****Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM
www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3787526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

