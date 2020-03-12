Amenities
11040 Negley Ave. Available 07/18/19 Scripps Ranch 3BR 2BA House-Vaulted Ceilings-Fireplace-A/C-Fans-W/D-2 Car Garage- Fenced Backyard-Dog OK - ******AVAILABLE JULY 18TH******
Located in SCRIPPS RANCH
11040 Negley Avenue
San Diego, CA 92131
***Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. Please do not disturb the current residents. Applications will not be processed/considered until the property has been toured. Schedule a showing online at www.gpmsandiego.com. Please call if a Facetime tour is needed***
CROSS STREETS: Ironwood Road and Tudor Street
3 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Estimated 1484 SqFt
House
1 Story
No Refrigerator - Owner will provide if needed
Stove/Oven
Microwave
Dishwasher
Formica Counter Tops
Tile Flooring
Light/Airy Floor Plan
Neutral Painted
Vaulted Ceilings
Fireplace - GAS - Living Area
Tile Flooring - Living/Family Room
Ceiling Fans - Bedrooms
Bedrooms - Carpet
Tub/Shower Combination - Bathroom
Bathrooms - Tile Flooring
A/C and Heat - Forced Air
Washer and Dryer - Garage
2 Car Garage and Driveway
Storage - Garage
Fenced Backyard
CLOSE TO:
Interstate 15
Lake Miramar
Schools
Scripps Ranch Swim and Racquet Club
Alliant International University
Restaurants and Shopping
TENANT PAYS:
SDGE
Water/Sewer
Cable/Phone
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance mandatory
Security Deposit $2575
ANIMAL INFORMATION:
1 Animal MAX (DOG ONLY) 75 Lbs or Less
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
**We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
No Cats Allowed
