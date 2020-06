Amenities

Nice corner unit in the highly desirable La Cresta complex. Great location next to 15 freeway. Family oriented neighborhood has very nice pool area great for the summer months. Home has central A/C, conveys with washer/dryer/refrigerator and has attached two car garage. New carpet and fresh paint!!