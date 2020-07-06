11018 Weatherwood Terrace

Amenities

This great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is available and ready to rent. It's located in the middle of Scripps Ranch and it is minutes from multiple parks with public courts and fields for use, the Scripps Ranch Swim and Racquet Club, schools from elementary through high school including Jerabek Elementary, and the 15 freeway for commuting. Inside, the living room is very spacious with a high vaulted ceiling. The kitchen has Italian style cabinets, plenty of storage and counter space, tile floors, and smart stainless steel appliances. Three bedrooms upstairs with the two smaller rooms sharing a Jack and Jill bathroom. The master bedroom has a large bathroom with a separate tub and shower, and walk in closet. The 2-car garage has a work bench, extra shelves, storage space, and the laundry. The backyard has a large, covered patio, and raised planter boxes for a kitchen garden.



This home has central air and heat. Washer, dryer, and kitchen appliances are included. Landscaping is provided except for cutting grass. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets allowed by approval with $50/mo increased rent and $500 increased deposit.



Requirements to rent:

1. A decent credit score - not necessarily perfect. (650 minimum)

2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.

3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include

assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for

clarification if necessary.

4. A United States Social Security Number

5. Identification which must include one of the following:

California Driver'€s license (from each adult)

OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV

Office from each adult)

OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€

District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card

OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.

6. You must obtain or currently have and or be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.



$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.

Property is rented to the best qualified applicant.



Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

