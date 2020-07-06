All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
11018 Weatherwood Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11018 Weatherwood Terrace

11018 Weatherwood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11018 Weatherwood Terrace, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This great 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home is available and ready to rent. It's located in the middle of Scripps Ranch and it is minutes from multiple parks with public courts and fields for use, the Scripps Ranch Swim and Racquet Club, schools from elementary through high school including Jerabek Elementary, and the 15 freeway for commuting. Inside, the living room is very spacious with a high vaulted ceiling. The kitchen has Italian style cabinets, plenty of storage and counter space, tile floors, and smart stainless steel appliances. Three bedrooms upstairs with the two smaller rooms sharing a Jack and Jill bathroom. The master bedroom has a large bathroom with a separate tub and shower, and walk in closet. The 2-car garage has a work bench, extra shelves, storage space, and the laundry. The backyard has a large, covered patio, and raised planter boxes for a kitchen garden.

This home has central air and heat. Washer, dryer, and kitchen appliances are included. Landscaping is provided except for cutting grass. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Pets allowed by approval with $50/mo increased rent and $500 increased deposit.

TO VIEW THE PROPERTY: Create an account on www.Rently.com and use the link below to Enter the Property Yourself:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/681393
-Here is a video that shows how to use the lockbox.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=8jF4T4bFtl8

TO APPLY: Visit www.JensenPropertiesSD.com and click "Find a Home". All our applications are done online. Be sure to pay the $25 application fee when applying. Each person planning to live here that is over the age of 18 MUST submit an application for approval.
APPLY HERE:

Requirements to rent:
1. A decent credit score - not necessarily perfect. (650 minimum)
2. Public Records will be reviewed on an individual basis.
3. Proof of income to be able to rent. Income can include
assistance such as food stamps, child support -€ call for
clarification if necessary.
4. A United States Social Security Number
5. Identification which must include one of the following:
California Driver'€s license (from each adult)
OR California State Identification Card (available from any DMV
Office from each adult)
OR A United States, District ( i.e. Puerto Rico, Samoan Island) -€
District Official Driver'€s License, or ID Card
OR a Department of Defense Official ID - or any other State ID or Driver's License.
6. You must obtain or currently have and or be willing to transfer renter's insurance. This can usually be purchased from your car insurance carrier.

$25 Application fee is NOT refundable.
Property is rented to the best qualified applicant.

Contact the office during business hours at (858) 449-7294 or by email at office@jensenpropertiessd.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,995, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $3,000, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11018 Weatherwood Terrace have any available units?
11018 Weatherwood Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 11018 Weatherwood Terrace have?
Some of 11018 Weatherwood Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11018 Weatherwood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11018 Weatherwood Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11018 Weatherwood Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11018 Weatherwood Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11018 Weatherwood Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 11018 Weatherwood Terrace offers parking.
Does 11018 Weatherwood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11018 Weatherwood Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11018 Weatherwood Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 11018 Weatherwood Terrace has a pool.
Does 11018 Weatherwood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11018 Weatherwood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11018 Weatherwood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 11018 Weatherwood Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

