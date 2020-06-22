Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Beautiful Condo in Sabre Springs Won't Last!!! 10988 Creekbridge Place, San Diego, CA 92128 - Beautiful Condo in the La Cresta area of Sabre Springs.



This condo is beautifully appointed with granite counter tops, white pain glass self-closing cupboard doors, stainless steel appliances; pass through Granite Island, kitchen nook, and wood floors. Two Bedrooms and Two and half baths, 1,273 sq. ft. built in 1991. Community pool and spa. Light bright and airy, ceiling fans, AC, patio and fireplace.



New Carpet installed in bedrooms. New paint through-out home.



Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage disposal

Washer/Dryer

No smoking

No pets



Rent: $2,450.00

Deposit: $2,800.00

Processing Fee: $50.00



Call for a showing: 760.908-2139- Prefer text messages. Thank you



Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com

Application/BackgroundFee: $35.00 ea. adult



(RLNE1845850)