Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

10988 Creekbridge Place

10988 Creekbridge Place · No Longer Available
Location

10988 Creekbridge Place, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Condo in Sabre Springs Won't Last!!! 10988 Creekbridge Place, San Diego, CA 92128 - Beautiful Condo in the La Cresta area of Sabre Springs.

This condo is beautifully appointed with granite counter tops, white pain glass self-closing cupboard doors, stainless steel appliances; pass through Granite Island, kitchen nook, and wood floors. Two Bedrooms and Two and half baths, 1,273 sq. ft. built in 1991. Community pool and spa. Light bright and airy, ceiling fans, AC, patio and fireplace.

New Carpet installed in bedrooms. New paint through-out home.

Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Washer/Dryer
No smoking
No pets

Rent: $2,450.00
Deposit: $2,800.00
Processing Fee: $50.00

Call for a showing: 760.908-2139- Prefer text messages. Thank you

Apply online at PropertyADVANTAGE.com
Application/BackgroundFee: $35.00 ea. adult

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1845850)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10988 Creekbridge Place have any available units?
10988 Creekbridge Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10988 Creekbridge Place have?
Some of 10988 Creekbridge Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10988 Creekbridge Place currently offering any rent specials?
10988 Creekbridge Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10988 Creekbridge Place pet-friendly?
No, 10988 Creekbridge Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10988 Creekbridge Place offer parking?
Yes, 10988 Creekbridge Place offers parking.
Does 10988 Creekbridge Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10988 Creekbridge Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10988 Creekbridge Place have a pool?
Yes, 10988 Creekbridge Place has a pool.
Does 10988 Creekbridge Place have accessible units?
No, 10988 Creekbridge Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10988 Creekbridge Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10988 Creekbridge Place has units with dishwashers.
