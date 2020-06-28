All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10928 Evening Creek Drive East.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10928 Evening Creek Drive East
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:15 PM

10928 Evening Creek Drive East

10928 Evening Creek Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Sabre Springs
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10928 Evening Creek Drive East, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath home located on the top floor is a spacious lay out with everything you need to live happy and healthy. Located in the rear of our complex, this home offers quiet private living. This home is above the garage so no one above you and no one below you! Our homes at Evening Creek all come with air conditioning, heating, gas stove and fire place, washer and dryer, duel master sinks, and much more! Evening Creek is also located near shopping, the freeways as well as in the award winning Poway school distract Feel free to reach us with any questions at 858-391-0350
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10928 Evening Creek Drive East have any available units?
10928 Evening Creek Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10928 Evening Creek Drive East have?
Some of 10928 Evening Creek Drive East's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10928 Evening Creek Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
10928 Evening Creek Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10928 Evening Creek Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 10928 Evening Creek Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 10928 Evening Creek Drive East offer parking?
Yes, 10928 Evening Creek Drive East offers parking.
Does 10928 Evening Creek Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10928 Evening Creek Drive East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10928 Evening Creek Drive East have a pool?
No, 10928 Evening Creek Drive East does not have a pool.
Does 10928 Evening Creek Drive East have accessible units?
No, 10928 Evening Creek Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 10928 Evening Creek Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 10928 Evening Creek Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Avino
5040 Camino San Fermin
San Diego, CA 92130
The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
The Reserve At 4s Ranch
10411 Reserve Dr
San Diego, CA 92127
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Cleveland House
4201 Cleveland Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Village Square
8683 Via Mallorca
San Diego, CA 92037

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University