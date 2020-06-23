10920 Evening Creek Drive East

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

This beautiful condo features wood style flooring, gas stove and fireplace, washer/dryer, and a 2 car attached garage. Located on the 2nd floor, this home provides a private balcony with plenty of natural light while at the same time trees provide necessary privacy. Evening Creek also offers a ton of amenities including: heated pool, tennis court, 24 hour gym, and much more! Feel free to contact us at 858-391-0350 for any questions.



-Park in "Future Resident" Parking infront of pool

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.