San Diego, CA
10920 Evening Creek Drive East
Last updated August 26 2019 at 7:31 PM

10920 Evening Creek Drive East

10920 Evening Creek Drive East · No Longer Available
Location

10920 Evening Creek Drive East, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This beautiful condo features wood style flooring, gas stove and fireplace, washer/dryer, and a 2 car attached garage. Located on the 2nd floor, this home provides a private balcony with plenty of natural light while at the same time trees provide necessary privacy. Evening Creek also offers a ton of amenities including: heated pool, tennis court, 24 hour gym, and much more! Feel free to contact us at 858-391-0350 for any questions.

-Park in "Future Resident" Parking infront of pool
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10920 Evening Creek Drive East have any available units?
10920 Evening Creek Drive East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10920 Evening Creek Drive East have?
Some of 10920 Evening Creek Drive East's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10920 Evening Creek Drive East currently offering any rent specials?
10920 Evening Creek Drive East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10920 Evening Creek Drive East pet-friendly?
Yes, 10920 Evening Creek Drive East is pet friendly.
Does 10920 Evening Creek Drive East offer parking?
Yes, 10920 Evening Creek Drive East offers parking.
Does 10920 Evening Creek Drive East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10920 Evening Creek Drive East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10920 Evening Creek Drive East have a pool?
Yes, 10920 Evening Creek Drive East has a pool.
Does 10920 Evening Creek Drive East have accessible units?
No, 10920 Evening Creek Drive East does not have accessible units.
Does 10920 Evening Creek Drive East have units with dishwashers?
No, 10920 Evening Creek Drive East does not have units with dishwashers.
