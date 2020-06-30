All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 18 2020 at 1:55 AM

10892 Caravelle Pl.

10892 Caravelle Place · No Longer Available
Location

10892 Caravelle Place, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Two-Story 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in Tierrasanta's Villa Martinique! - Two-story townhome in Tierrasanta features three bedrooms upstairs and extra den downstairs that would make a great office space! Large open kitchen has been upgraded and includes stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Spacious private patio off kitchen with turf. Fresh paint and plush carpet throughout. Small balcony off the front bedroom. Master bedroom has wall-to-wall closet with mirrored closet doors. Full sized washer and dryer in laundry room. Features central heat and air conditioning.
Located in Villa Martinique with lovely canyon view and community pool plus tennis courts! Two assigned parking spaces included - one covered, one uncovered. One year lease. Water included in rent. Small pet considered with additional deposit. Available NOW!

To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

(RLNE5618351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10892 Caravelle Pl. have any available units?
10892 Caravelle Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10892 Caravelle Pl. have?
Some of 10892 Caravelle Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10892 Caravelle Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
10892 Caravelle Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10892 Caravelle Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 10892 Caravelle Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 10892 Caravelle Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 10892 Caravelle Pl. offers parking.
Does 10892 Caravelle Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10892 Caravelle Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10892 Caravelle Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 10892 Caravelle Pl. has a pool.
Does 10892 Caravelle Pl. have accessible units?
No, 10892 Caravelle Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 10892 Caravelle Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10892 Caravelle Pl. has units with dishwashers.

