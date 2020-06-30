10892 Caravelle Pl.

Amenities

Two-Story 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath in Tierrasanta's Villa Martinique! - Two-story townhome in Tierrasanta features three bedrooms upstairs and extra den downstairs that would make a great office space! Large open kitchen has been upgraded and includes stainless steel stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Spacious private patio off kitchen with turf. Fresh paint and plush carpet throughout. Small balcony off the front bedroom. Master bedroom has wall-to-wall closet with mirrored closet doors. Full sized washer and dryer in laundry room. Features central heat and air conditioning.

Located in Villa Martinique with lovely canyon view and community pool plus tennis courts! Two assigned parking spaces included - one covered, one uncovered. One year lease. Water included in rent. Small pet considered with additional deposit. Available NOW!



To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



(RLNE5618351)