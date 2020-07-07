1088 Carlsbad Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Upgraded 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House with Central A/C, Large Back Yard - This upgraded 4 bedroom, 2 bath house is located in a quiet neighborhood of Lomita near Lemon Grove. There is wood laminate flooring throughout most of the house with all bedrooms carpeted. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops, designer cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Appliances included are a refrigerator, gas stove, above range microwave and a dishwasher. Some of the ammenities include central A/C and heat, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, 2 car garage and front loading washer/dryer. The large backyard is fenced in with a covered patio which will be great for grilling and outdoor entertainment. Close to the 125, 94 and 8 freeways.



No smoking. 9 Month Lease. Renter's insurance is required. Residents are responsible for paying gas and electric and 90% of the water.



RENT: $2795 (includes 10% water)

DEPOSIT: $2770

APP FEE: $30



(pictures do not reflect rent ready condition) Inside will be getting a new full paint job!



Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:



1) FICO Score:

680 or above = standard deposit

600 - 679 = deposit + half

2) Income:

Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable.

If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below.

Debt to income ratio:

Under 38% = standard deposit

38.1% - 42% = deposit + half

42.1% - 44% = double deposit

3) Proof of renters insurance

4) No co-signers

5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property

to application being processed



The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:

Evictions

Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)

Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)

Failure to submit all relevant documents with application

Current delinquent accounts



