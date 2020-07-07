All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1088 Carlsbad Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1088 Carlsbad Street
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

1088 Carlsbad Street

1088 Carlsbad Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1088 Carlsbad Street, San Diego, CA 92114
Jamacha Lomita

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Upgraded 4 Bedroom 2 Bath House with Central A/C, Large Back Yard - This upgraded 4 bedroom, 2 bath house is located in a quiet neighborhood of Lomita near Lemon Grove. There is wood laminate flooring throughout most of the house with all bedrooms carpeted. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops, designer cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Appliances included are a refrigerator, gas stove, above range microwave and a dishwasher. Some of the ammenities include central A/C and heat, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, 2 car garage and front loading washer/dryer. The large backyard is fenced in with a covered patio which will be great for grilling and outdoor entertainment. Close to the 125, 94 and 8 freeways.

No smoking. 9 Month Lease. Renter's insurance is required. Residents are responsible for paying gas and electric and 90% of the water.

RENT: $2795 (includes 10% water)
DEPOSIT: $2770
APP FEE: $30

CALL US TODAY TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!

(pictures do not reflect rent ready condition) Inside will be getting a new full paint job!

Tranquility Property Management requirements for application approval:

1) FICO Score:
680 or above = standard deposit
600 - 679 = deposit + half
2) Income:
Must be 3 times the rent amount; legal and verifiable.
If income is not 3 times, you must meet the debt to income ratio below.
Debt to income ratio:
Under 38% = standard deposit
38.1% - 42% = deposit + half
42.1% - 44% = double deposit
3) Proof of renters insurance
4) No co-signers
5) All occupants who will reside in the unit must physically tour the property
to application being processed

The following may be grounds for automatic denial of application:
Evictions
Non-discharged bankruptcies (within the last 24 months)
Foreclosures (within the last 12 months)
Failure to submit all relevant documents with application
Current delinquent accounts

WWW.TRANQUILITYSANDIEGO.COM
Equal Housing Opportunity
CalBRE License #02022468

(RLNE5243836)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1088 Carlsbad Street have any available units?
1088 Carlsbad Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1088 Carlsbad Street have?
Some of 1088 Carlsbad Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1088 Carlsbad Street currently offering any rent specials?
1088 Carlsbad Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1088 Carlsbad Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1088 Carlsbad Street is pet friendly.
Does 1088 Carlsbad Street offer parking?
Yes, 1088 Carlsbad Street offers parking.
Does 1088 Carlsbad Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1088 Carlsbad Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1088 Carlsbad Street have a pool?
No, 1088 Carlsbad Street does not have a pool.
Does 1088 Carlsbad Street have accessible units?
No, 1088 Carlsbad Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1088 Carlsbad Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1088 Carlsbad Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canyon Ridge
3187 Cowley Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
4th and J
372 4th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University