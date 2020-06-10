10845 Scripps Ranch Blvd #8

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool garage guest parking

Refurbished. Panoramic Westerly Views! Gated Complex By Scripps Lake. - "Nob Hill" Townhome in Scripps Ranch.

Located at the top row of the complex with panoramic westerly views to La Jolla and ocean horizon on clear days!

Single level on the top floor.

High ceilings, bright interior, fireplace.

2 bedrooms and 2 full baths

2 balconies. Views from living room and both bedrooms.



***** Interior freshly repainted, all new flooring, new counter tops, completely refurbished!

Work will be completed for a move-in date of November 15th - the ad photos do not reflect the improvements *****



All appliances included: Refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave, dishwasher.

Washer/dryer set included

Central heating and Air Conditioning

1-car garage and 1 assigned carport space. Guest parking nearby.



Nob Hill is a gated community.

2 swimming pool areas, picnic gazebos, view benches overlooking the city and Miramar Lake.

This home is on the highest street in Nob Hill.

Serene spot in a most convenient location with easy access to all.



LEASE TERMS

Available on November 15th - 1-year lease

Tenant pays SDGE

Included in the rent: water, HOA dues, trash pickup

Renter's insurance is required

No pets please

No smoking inside or outside



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3466721)