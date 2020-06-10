10845 Scripps Ranch Blvd #8

Amenities
Refurbished. Panoramic Westerly Views! Gated Complex By Scripps Lake. - "Nob Hill" Townhome in Scripps Ranch.
Located at the top row of the complex with panoramic westerly views to La Jolla and ocean horizon on clear days!
Single level on the top floor.
High ceilings, bright interior, fireplace.
2 bedrooms and 2 full baths
2 balconies. Views from living room and both bedrooms.
***** Interior freshly repainted, all new flooring, new counter tops, completely refurbished!
Work will be completed for a move-in date of November 15th - the ad photos do not reflect the improvements *****
All appliances included: Refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave, dishwasher.
Washer/dryer set included
Central heating and Air Conditioning
1-car garage and 1 assigned carport space. Guest parking nearby.
Nob Hill is a gated community.
2 swimming pool areas, picnic gazebos, view benches overlooking the city and Miramar Lake.
This home is on the highest street in Nob Hill.
Serene spot in a most convenient location with easy access to all.
LEASE TERMS
Available on November 15th - 1-year lease
Tenant pays SDGE
Included in the rent: water, HOA dues, trash pickup
Renter's insurance is required
No pets please
No smoking inside or outside
(RLNE3466721)