Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:13 PM

10845 Scripps Ranch Blvd #8

10845 Scripps Ranch Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

10845 Scripps Ranch Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Refurbished. Panoramic Westerly Views! Gated Complex By Scripps Lake. - "Nob Hill" Townhome in Scripps Ranch.
Located at the top row of the complex with panoramic westerly views to La Jolla and ocean horizon on clear days!
Single level on the top floor.
High ceilings, bright interior, fireplace.
2 bedrooms and 2 full baths
2 balconies. Views from living room and both bedrooms.

***** Interior freshly repainted, all new flooring, new counter tops, completely refurbished!
Work will be completed for a move-in date of November 15th - the ad photos do not reflect the improvements *****

All appliances included: Refrigerator, gas range/oven, microwave, dishwasher.
Washer/dryer set included
Central heating and Air Conditioning
1-car garage and 1 assigned carport space. Guest parking nearby.

Nob Hill is a gated community.
2 swimming pool areas, picnic gazebos, view benches overlooking the city and Miramar Lake.
This home is on the highest street in Nob Hill.
Serene spot in a most convenient location with easy access to all.

LEASE TERMS
Available on November 15th - 1-year lease
Tenant pays SDGE
Included in the rent: water, HOA dues, trash pickup
Renter's insurance is required
No pets please
No smoking inside or outside

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3466721)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10845 Scripps Ranch Blvd #8 have any available units?
10845 Scripps Ranch Blvd #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10845 Scripps Ranch Blvd #8 have?
Some of 10845 Scripps Ranch Blvd #8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10845 Scripps Ranch Blvd #8 currently offering any rent specials?
10845 Scripps Ranch Blvd #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10845 Scripps Ranch Blvd #8 pet-friendly?
No, 10845 Scripps Ranch Blvd #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10845 Scripps Ranch Blvd #8 offer parking?
Yes, 10845 Scripps Ranch Blvd #8 offers parking.
Does 10845 Scripps Ranch Blvd #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10845 Scripps Ranch Blvd #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10845 Scripps Ranch Blvd #8 have a pool?
Yes, 10845 Scripps Ranch Blvd #8 has a pool.
Does 10845 Scripps Ranch Blvd #8 have accessible units?
No, 10845 Scripps Ranch Blvd #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 10845 Scripps Ranch Blvd #8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10845 Scripps Ranch Blvd #8 has units with dishwashers.

