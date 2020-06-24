All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10803 Wallingford Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10803 Wallingford Rd
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:45 AM

10803 Wallingford Rd

10803 Wallingford Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10803 Wallingford Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
10803 Wallingford Rd Available 07/01/19 Spacious Mira Mesa 4 bedroom 3 bath home. - Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath Mira Mesa Home. I bedroom & bath on the 1st floor. Hardwood tile & carpet throughout.. Newer Stainless appliances, granite counters, lots of storage, laundry room w full size washer & dryer, blinds on all windows, 2 cozy fireplaces, back yard with fruit trees and canyon views for relaxing, 2 car garage, gardener included..Close to all freeway access, shopping and restaurants.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3741668)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10803 Wallingford Rd have any available units?
10803 Wallingford Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10803 Wallingford Rd have?
Some of 10803 Wallingford Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10803 Wallingford Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10803 Wallingford Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10803 Wallingford Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10803 Wallingford Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10803 Wallingford Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10803 Wallingford Rd offers parking.
Does 10803 Wallingford Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10803 Wallingford Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10803 Wallingford Rd have a pool?
No, 10803 Wallingford Rd does not have a pool.
Does 10803 Wallingford Rd have accessible units?
No, 10803 Wallingford Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10803 Wallingford Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10803 Wallingford Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Scripps Landing
9970 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
River Front
750 Camino de la Reina
San Diego, CA 92108
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Mariner's Cove Apartments
4392 W Point Loma Blvd
San Diego, CA 92107
The Overlook at Bernardo Heights
15909 Avenida Venusto
San Diego, CA 92128
Village Glen Apartments
3454 Ruffin Road
San Diego, CA 92123
Terraces at La Jolla Village Apartments
8843 Villa La Jolla Drive
San Diego, CA 92037
Levanto
5295 Kona Springs Lane
San Diego, CA 92120

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University