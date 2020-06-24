Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

10803 Wallingford Rd Available 07/01/19 Spacious Mira Mesa 4 bedroom 3 bath home. - Beautiful and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath Mira Mesa Home. I bedroom & bath on the 1st floor. Hardwood tile & carpet throughout.. Newer Stainless appliances, granite counters, lots of storage, laundry room w full size washer & dryer, blinds on all windows, 2 cozy fireplaces, back yard with fruit trees and canyon views for relaxing, 2 car garage, gardener included..Close to all freeway access, shopping and restaurants.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3741668)