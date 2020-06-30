1080 Park Blvd. Unit: 305

Amenities
Sleek Urban studio at Smart Corner. In the heart of East Village; steps away from restaurants, Balboa Park, City College, Civic Center, Petco Park, Gaslamp, Makers Quarter, Central Library, and all of downtowns favorite hot spots. Beautiful Bamboo wood floors, with custom ceramic tile in the Kitchen & Bath, stainless steel appliances and wall mounted flat screen TV incl. In-unit laundry and 1 assigned parking space in underground garage. Smart Corner features excellent building security, roof top terrace with spa and gas barbecues, well equipped fitness center, bicycle storage area, and great freeway access to the 5, 163, and 94. Rents tastefully furnished or unfurnished.
Security Deposit of $1800 is required ($200 pet deposit may apply) and Tenant is responsible for Electric (SDG&E) and Cable/Internet
AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1.
Details:
Type - Condo, Studio, 1 Bath
Level - 3rd Floor
Min. Lease - 6 month, although owner would prefer 12 month
Unit Amenities:
Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer stack unit
Wall mounted Flat Screen TV w/ internet router (tenant responsible for internet/cable service)
Central A/C & Heat
Private Balcony
Building Amenities:
Guard gated security garage (1 assigned parking space)
Electronically Controlled building security & elevator access
Fitness Center
Therapy Spa and Rooftop Sun Deck
Gas Barbecue grills, outdoor dining & entertainment areas
On site building management
REQUIRED: Application (No Fee), Current Credit Report w/ Credit Score, and Proof of Income.
Easy to show by appointment (call or text to 858-682-5202)
Contact for showings: L.C. Cline - REALTOR / DRE #01894025
Offered by: Willis Allen Real Estate