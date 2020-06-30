1080 Park Blvd. Unit: 305

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking bbq/grill bike storage cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Sleek Urban studio at Smart Corner. In the heart of East Village; steps away from restaurants, Balboa Park, City College, Civic Center, Petco Park, Gaslamp, Makers Quarter, Central Library, and all of downtowns favorite hot spots. Beautiful Bamboo wood floors, with custom ceramic tile in the Kitchen & Bath, stainless steel appliances and wall mounted flat screen TV incl. In-unit laundry and 1 assigned parking space in underground garage. Smart Corner features excellent building security, roof top terrace with spa and gas barbecues, well equipped fitness center, bicycle storage area, and great freeway access to the 5, 163, and 94. Rents tastefully furnished or unfurnished.



Security Deposit of $1800 is required ($200 pet deposit may apply) and Tenant is responsible for Electric (SDG&E) and Cable/Internet



AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1.



Details:

Type - Condo, Studio, 1 Bath

Level - 3rd Floor

Min. Lease - 6 month, although owner would prefer 12 month



Unit Amenities:

Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer stack unit

Wall mounted Flat Screen TV w/ internet router (tenant responsible for internet/cable service)

Central A/C & Heat

Private Balcony



Building Amenities:

Guard gated security garage (1 assigned parking space)

Electronically Controlled building security & elevator access

Fitness Center

Therapy Spa and Rooftop Sun Deck

Gas Barbecue grills, outdoor dining & entertainment areas

On site building management



REQUIRED: Application (No Fee), Current Credit Report w/ Credit Score, and Proof of Income.

Easy to show by appointment (call or text to 858-682-5202)

Contact for showings: L.C. Cline - REALTOR / DRE #01894025

Offered by: Willis Allen Real Estate