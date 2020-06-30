All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1080 Park Blvd. Unit: 305

1080 Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1080 Park Boulevard, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Sleek Urban studio at Smart Corner. In the heart of East Village; steps away from restaurants, Balboa Park, City College, Civic Center, Petco Park, Gaslamp, Makers Quarter, Central Library, and all of downtowns favorite hot spots. Beautiful Bamboo wood floors, with custom ceramic tile in the Kitchen & Bath, stainless steel appliances and wall mounted flat screen TV incl. In-unit laundry and 1 assigned parking space in underground garage. Smart Corner features excellent building security, roof top terrace with spa and gas barbecues, well equipped fitness center, bicycle storage area, and great freeway access to the 5, 163, and 94. Rents tastefully furnished or unfurnished.

Security Deposit of $1800 is required ($200 pet deposit may apply) and Tenant is responsible for Electric (SDG&E) and Cable/Internet

AVAILABLE OCTOBER 1.

Details:
Type - Condo, Studio, 1 Bath
Level - 3rd Floor
Min. Lease - 6 month, although owner would prefer 12 month

Unit Amenities:
Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer stack unit
Wall mounted Flat Screen TV w/ internet router (tenant responsible for internet/cable service)
Central A/C & Heat
Private Balcony

Building Amenities:
Guard gated security garage (1 assigned parking space)
Electronically Controlled building security & elevator access
Fitness Center
Therapy Spa and Rooftop Sun Deck
Gas Barbecue grills, outdoor dining & entertainment areas
On site building management

REQUIRED: Application (No Fee), Current Credit Report w/ Credit Score, and Proof of Income.
Easy to show by appointment (call or text to 858-682-5202)
Contact for showings: L.C. Cline - REALTOR / DRE #01894025
Offered by: Willis Allen Real Estate

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 Park Blvd. Unit: 305 have any available units?
1080 Park Blvd. Unit: 305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1080 Park Blvd. Unit: 305 have?
Some of 1080 Park Blvd. Unit: 305's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 Park Blvd. Unit: 305 currently offering any rent specials?
1080 Park Blvd. Unit: 305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 Park Blvd. Unit: 305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1080 Park Blvd. Unit: 305 is pet friendly.
Does 1080 Park Blvd. Unit: 305 offer parking?
Yes, 1080 Park Blvd. Unit: 305 offers parking.
Does 1080 Park Blvd. Unit: 305 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1080 Park Blvd. Unit: 305 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 Park Blvd. Unit: 305 have a pool?
No, 1080 Park Blvd. Unit: 305 does not have a pool.
Does 1080 Park Blvd. Unit: 305 have accessible units?
No, 1080 Park Blvd. Unit: 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 Park Blvd. Unit: 305 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1080 Park Blvd. Unit: 305 has units with dishwashers.

