Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:04 AM

10781 Calle Mar De Mariposa

10781 Calle Mar De Mariposa · (760) 944-7511
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10781 Calle Mar De Mariposa, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1987 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three bedroom home plus huge loft, 2.5 bath with two car attached garage, a lovely backyard and lots of natural light in Carmel Valley. Great location to shopping, restaurants, freeways and schools. One block away from Torrey Hills Elementary School. Close to Torrey Pines High School, Canyon Crest and Cathedral Catholic High School. Newer carpet, washer and dryer, and refrigerator included. Landscaper is also included. $3,700 per month with one-year lease and tenant pays all utilities. Home is vacant and can be safely shown by appointment. Available July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10781 Calle Mar De Mariposa have any available units?
10781 Calle Mar De Mariposa has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10781 Calle Mar De Mariposa have?
Some of 10781 Calle Mar De Mariposa's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10781 Calle Mar De Mariposa currently offering any rent specials?
10781 Calle Mar De Mariposa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10781 Calle Mar De Mariposa pet-friendly?
No, 10781 Calle Mar De Mariposa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10781 Calle Mar De Mariposa offer parking?
Yes, 10781 Calle Mar De Mariposa offers parking.
Does 10781 Calle Mar De Mariposa have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10781 Calle Mar De Mariposa offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10781 Calle Mar De Mariposa have a pool?
No, 10781 Calle Mar De Mariposa does not have a pool.
Does 10781 Calle Mar De Mariposa have accessible units?
No, 10781 Calle Mar De Mariposa does not have accessible units.
Does 10781 Calle Mar De Mariposa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10781 Calle Mar De Mariposa has units with dishwashers.
