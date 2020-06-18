10781 Calle Mar De Mariposa

Amenities

Three bedroom home plus huge loft, 2.5 bath with two car attached garage, a lovely backyard and lots of natural light in Carmel Valley. Great location to shopping, restaurants, freeways and schools. One block away from Torrey Hills Elementary School. Close to Torrey Pines High School, Canyon Crest and Cathedral Catholic High School. Newer carpet, washer and dryer, and refrigerator included. Landscaper is also included. $3,700 per month with one-year lease and tenant pays all utilities. Home is vacant and can be safely shown by appointment. Available July 1st.