Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10767 Caminito Bravura

10767 Caminito Bravura · No Longer Available
Location

10767 Caminito Bravura, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Mission Valley Townhome - Remodeled 3br-2ba 1,576 sf townhome located in Mission Valley, in the Mission
Playmor Complex. New kitchen, appliances, flooring, paint..spacious floor plan! Enjoy a private patio off the family room...washer and dryer included. Open floor plan with kitchen, family room and bathroom downtstairs and bedrooms upstairs. Great location near Qualcomm Stadium, close to SDSU, near trolley station and
close to shopping, restaurants and freeway access.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4531595)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10767 Caminito Bravura have any available units?
10767 Caminito Bravura doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 10767 Caminito Bravura currently offering any rent specials?
10767 Caminito Bravura isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10767 Caminito Bravura pet-friendly?
No, 10767 Caminito Bravura is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10767 Caminito Bravura offer parking?
No, 10767 Caminito Bravura does not offer parking.
Does 10767 Caminito Bravura have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10767 Caminito Bravura offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10767 Caminito Bravura have a pool?
No, 10767 Caminito Bravura does not have a pool.
Does 10767 Caminito Bravura have accessible units?
No, 10767 Caminito Bravura does not have accessible units.
Does 10767 Caminito Bravura have units with dishwashers?
No, 10767 Caminito Bravura does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10767 Caminito Bravura have units with air conditioning?
No, 10767 Caminito Bravura does not have units with air conditioning.
