10767 Caminito Bravura

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Mission Valley Townhome - Remodeled 3br-2ba 1,576 sf townhome located in Mission Valley, in the Mission

Playmor Complex. New kitchen, appliances, flooring, paint..spacious floor plan! Enjoy a private patio off the family room...washer and dryer included. Open floor plan with kitchen, family room and bathroom downtstairs and bedrooms upstairs. Great location near Qualcomm Stadium, close to SDSU, near trolley station and

close to shopping, restaurants and freeway access.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4531595)