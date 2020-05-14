All apartments in San Diego
10762 SABRE HILL DRIVE
10762 SABRE HILL DRIVE

10762 Sabre Hill Drive · (858) 576-2176
Location

10762 Sabre Hill Drive, San Diego, CA 92128
Sabre Springs

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10762 SABRE HILL DRIVE - 214 · Avail. Jun 20

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1021 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
10762 SABRE HILL DRIVE - 214 Available 06/20/20 Sabre Springs 2 bedroom - Upper 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, south explore balcony. Complex has pool, Jacuzzi and laundry on site. This is the largest floor plan available in the complex. Close access to the freeway, Poway and Carmel mtn shopping center

Apply today, this property will not last long. Applicants will be subject to a credit and criminal check for qualification purposes. Sorry No Pets. Please call our office, Rancho Mesa Properties, for any questions or to set up a showing time. 858-576-2176.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4886865)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10762 SABRE HILL DRIVE have any available units?
10762 SABRE HILL DRIVE has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10762 SABRE HILL DRIVE have?
Some of 10762 SABRE HILL DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10762 SABRE HILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
10762 SABRE HILL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10762 SABRE HILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 10762 SABRE HILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10762 SABRE HILL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 10762 SABRE HILL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 10762 SABRE HILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10762 SABRE HILL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10762 SABRE HILL DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 10762 SABRE HILL DRIVE has a pool.
Does 10762 SABRE HILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 10762 SABRE HILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 10762 SABRE HILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10762 SABRE HILL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
