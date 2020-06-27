Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool hot tub

10756-264 Sabre Hill Drive Available 08/14/19 Sabre Springs, Palo Alto 10756 Sabre HIll Drive #264, Great Location - A well maintained upper unit with canyon views. There is built in surround sound speakers in every room. The bedroom #1 has mirrored wardrobe doors. The master bedroom has mirrored wardrobe doors and the double sinks in bath. There is a ceiling fan living room.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4945110)