Last updated May 28 2019 at 8:43 AM

10707 San Diego Mission Rd

10707 San Diego Mission Road · No Longer Available
Location

10707 San Diego Mission Road, San Diego, CA 92108
Grantville

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Next Availability: June 22, 2019

Enjoy the hassle-free condominium lifestyle from the central location of Mission Valley! Everything that beautiful San Diego has to offer is right at the doorstep from our location.

This cozy two bedroom can accommodate up to 4 people. One large bedroom features 2 full /double beds. The second room features a queen bed. The kitchen is fully equipped with cookware, dishes and utensils. WIFI Internet and basic cable is included. There is central heating and air conditioning.

This 2nd floor condo is located in a resort like community and is conveniently located in Mission Valley. It is just 2 ? blocks from the trolley (green line), which makes it perfect for students attending San Diego State University, USD and UCSD as well for or corporate travelers who work Downtown. For those on vacation, San Diego Zoo, Beaches, Balboa Park and Old Town are less than 10 miles away. Cafes and restaurants are located one block from the complex.

Amenities at this complex include 3 swimming pools, spa, tennis courts, volleyball court, fitness center, clubhouse, and outdoor grills and picnic areas. Laundry facilities are located throughout the complex and just down the hall from our unit. 2 parking spaces included.

Sorry booked for summer 2018. Next availability is December 1st.
Rate:
1 month:
2+ months:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10707 San Diego Mission Rd have any available units?
10707 San Diego Mission Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10707 San Diego Mission Rd have?
Some of 10707 San Diego Mission Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10707 San Diego Mission Rd currently offering any rent specials?
10707 San Diego Mission Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10707 San Diego Mission Rd pet-friendly?
No, 10707 San Diego Mission Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10707 San Diego Mission Rd offer parking?
Yes, 10707 San Diego Mission Rd does offer parking.
Does 10707 San Diego Mission Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10707 San Diego Mission Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10707 San Diego Mission Rd have a pool?
Yes, 10707 San Diego Mission Rd has a pool.
Does 10707 San Diego Mission Rd have accessible units?
No, 10707 San Diego Mission Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 10707 San Diego Mission Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 10707 San Diego Mission Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
