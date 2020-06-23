10707 San Diego Mission Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access tennis court volleyball court

Next Availability: June 22, 2019



Enjoy the hassle-free condominium lifestyle from the central location of Mission Valley! Everything that beautiful San Diego has to offer is right at the doorstep from our location.



This cozy two bedroom can accommodate up to 4 people. One large bedroom features 2 full /double beds. The second room features a queen bed. The kitchen is fully equipped with cookware, dishes and utensils. WIFI Internet and basic cable is included. There is central heating and air conditioning.



This 2nd floor condo is located in a resort like community and is conveniently located in Mission Valley. It is just 2 ? blocks from the trolley (green line), which makes it perfect for students attending San Diego State University, USD and UCSD as well for or corporate travelers who work Downtown. For those on vacation, San Diego Zoo, Beaches, Balboa Park and Old Town are less than 10 miles away. Cafes and restaurants are located one block from the complex.



Amenities at this complex include 3 swimming pools, spa, tennis courts, volleyball court, fitness center, clubhouse, and outdoor grills and picnic areas. Laundry facilities are located throughout the complex and just down the hall from our unit. 2 parking spaces included.



Sorry booked for summer 2018. Next availability is December 1st.

