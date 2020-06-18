All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:51 PM

10678 Village Haven Trail

10678 Village Haven Trail · No Longer Available
Location

10678 Village Haven Trail, San Diego, CA 92130
Carmel Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
guest suite
hot tub
Desirable and upgraded townhome with three bedroom and a loft located in the prestigious Highlands Village community. Outstanding community amenities include resort-style pool and spa, fitness centre, business hub and two spacious guest suites available for rent. The home features neutral tile throughout first floor and carpet upstairs, walnut colored cupboards, granite countertops, stainless appliances including refrigerator, custom lighting, washer, dryer and AC. Contact Bridie Bennett 858-342-8377.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10678 Village Haven Trail have any available units?
10678 Village Haven Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10678 Village Haven Trail have?
Some of 10678 Village Haven Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10678 Village Haven Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10678 Village Haven Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10678 Village Haven Trail pet-friendly?
No, 10678 Village Haven Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10678 Village Haven Trail offer parking?
No, 10678 Village Haven Trail does not offer parking.
Does 10678 Village Haven Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10678 Village Haven Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10678 Village Haven Trail have a pool?
Yes, 10678 Village Haven Trail has a pool.
Does 10678 Village Haven Trail have accessible units?
No, 10678 Village Haven Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10678 Village Haven Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10678 Village Haven Trail has units with dishwashers.
