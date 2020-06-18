10678 Village Haven Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool guest suite hot tub

Desirable and upgraded townhome with three bedroom and a loft located in the prestigious Highlands Village community. Outstanding community amenities include resort-style pool and spa, fitness centre, business hub and two spacious guest suites available for rent. The home features neutral tile throughout first floor and carpet upstairs, walnut colored cupboards, granite countertops, stainless appliances including refrigerator, custom lighting, washer, dryer and AC. Contact Bridie Bennett 858-342-8377.