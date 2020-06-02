All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

10669 Glendover Lane

10669 Glendover Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10669 Glendover Lane, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
10669 Glendover Lane Available 07/12/19 Mira Mesa, 10669 Glendover Lane -Quiet and Convenient! - Quiet area conveniently located near shopping, and close to Sorrento Valley. This home is situated on a canyon lot and has a view. The rear yard is a nice size and there are no neighbors behind.Spacious 2 story home that is light and bright. The living room has a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings. If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

(RLNE4947178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10669 Glendover Lane have any available units?
10669 Glendover Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10669 Glendover Lane have?
Some of 10669 Glendover Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10669 Glendover Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10669 Glendover Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10669 Glendover Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10669 Glendover Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10669 Glendover Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10669 Glendover Lane offers parking.
Does 10669 Glendover Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10669 Glendover Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10669 Glendover Lane have a pool?
No, 10669 Glendover Lane does not have a pool.
Does 10669 Glendover Lane have accessible units?
No, 10669 Glendover Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10669 Glendover Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10669 Glendover Lane has units with dishwashers.
