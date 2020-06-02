Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher cats allowed garage fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed garage pet friendly

10669 Glendover Lane Available 07/12/19 Mira Mesa, 10669 Glendover Lane -Quiet and Convenient! - Quiet area conveniently located near shopping, and close to Sorrento Valley. This home is situated on a canyon lot and has a view. The rear yard is a nice size and there are no neighbors behind.Spacious 2 story home that is light and bright. The living room has a cozy fireplace and vaulted ceilings. If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com



(RLNE4947178)