All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10655 Wexford St. UNIT 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10655 Wexford St. UNIT 3
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

10655 Wexford St. UNIT 3

10655 Wexford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Miramar Ranch North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10655 Wexford Street, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
10655 Wexford St. UNIT 3 Available 08/30/19 Two Bedroom Condo in Scripps Ranch Available!!! - Beautifully updated 2 bed/ 2 bath condo located in Scripps Ranch. Spacious naturally lighted floor plan with laminated wood flooring throughout the living room and dining room. Living room with a fireplace and built-in shelving. Kitchen with granite counter-tops and appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Laundry room with a washer and dryer included. Bedrooms located on opposite ends of the unit. Master bed/bath with a walk in closet and dual sink vanity. Full bathroom with a shower/tub combination. Spacious balcony. Central A/C.Two car attached garage with built in shelving. No pets. Close to shopping and restaurants! Must see!!

DRE01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3812108)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10655 Wexford St. UNIT 3 have any available units?
10655 Wexford St. UNIT 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10655 Wexford St. UNIT 3 have?
Some of 10655 Wexford St. UNIT 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10655 Wexford St. UNIT 3 currently offering any rent specials?
10655 Wexford St. UNIT 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10655 Wexford St. UNIT 3 pet-friendly?
No, 10655 Wexford St. UNIT 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10655 Wexford St. UNIT 3 offer parking?
Yes, 10655 Wexford St. UNIT 3 offers parking.
Does 10655 Wexford St. UNIT 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10655 Wexford St. UNIT 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10655 Wexford St. UNIT 3 have a pool?
No, 10655 Wexford St. UNIT 3 does not have a pool.
Does 10655 Wexford St. UNIT 3 have accessible units?
No, 10655 Wexford St. UNIT 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 10655 Wexford St. UNIT 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10655 Wexford St. UNIT 3 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

K1
330 13th Street
San Diego, CA 92101
Barclay Square
6363 Beadnell Way
San Diego, CA 92117
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Hamilton Terrace
4149 Hamilton St
San Diego, CA 92104
The Village at Del Mar Heights
13138 Kellam Ct
San Diego, CA 92130
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
40th Street
4530 40th St
San Diego, CA 92116
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University