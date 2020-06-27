Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

10655 Wexford St. UNIT 3 Available 08/30/19 Two Bedroom Condo in Scripps Ranch Available!!! - Beautifully updated 2 bed/ 2 bath condo located in Scripps Ranch. Spacious naturally lighted floor plan with laminated wood flooring throughout the living room and dining room. Living room with a fireplace and built-in shelving. Kitchen with granite counter-tops and appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Laundry room with a washer and dryer included. Bedrooms located on opposite ends of the unit. Master bed/bath with a walk in closet and dual sink vanity. Full bathroom with a shower/tub combination. Spacious balcony. Central A/C.Two car attached garage with built in shelving. No pets. Close to shopping and restaurants! Must see!!



DRE01197438



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3812108)