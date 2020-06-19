10637 Esmeraldas Dr.

Amenities

Tierrasanta Detached Home - 3-br., 2-ba. + 2-car Garage - Detached home in highly-successful Villa Portofino. These are detached homes where there are shared walkways, access, amenities and open spaces.

The home itself is a 2-story with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, track lights in the kitchen and family room. Modern kitchen with newer kitchen counters, dishwasher and refrigerator. Ceramic tile floors in kitchen and baths. Freshly painted. New carpet.

Interior laundry room with washer and dryer. .

Private backyard with a patio.

There is a community pool, spa, tennis courts and playground for children. It is beautifully-maintained. Quick access to I-15 and I-8.



1 Year Lease

No Cosigners

No pets



Please contact Northcutt Properties, Inc. to view the property. 858-505-1300



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



