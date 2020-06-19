All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10637 Esmeraldas Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10637 Esmeraldas Dr.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

10637 Esmeraldas Dr.

10637 Esmeraldas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Tierrasanta
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10637 Esmeraldas Drive, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Tierrasanta Detached Home - 3-br., 2-ba. + 2-car Garage - Detached home in highly-successful Villa Portofino. These are detached homes where there are shared walkways, access, amenities and open spaces.
The home itself is a 2-story with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, track lights in the kitchen and family room. Modern kitchen with newer kitchen counters, dishwasher and refrigerator. Ceramic tile floors in kitchen and baths. Freshly painted. New carpet.
Interior laundry room with washer and dryer. .
Private backyard with a patio.
There is a community pool, spa, tennis courts and playground for children. It is beautifully-maintained. Quick access to I-15 and I-8.

1 Year Lease
No Cosigners
No pets

Please contact Northcutt Properties, Inc. to view the property. 858-505-1300

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5806661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10637 Esmeraldas Dr. have any available units?
10637 Esmeraldas Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10637 Esmeraldas Dr. have?
Some of 10637 Esmeraldas Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10637 Esmeraldas Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10637 Esmeraldas Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10637 Esmeraldas Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 10637 Esmeraldas Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10637 Esmeraldas Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10637 Esmeraldas Dr. offers parking.
Does 10637 Esmeraldas Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10637 Esmeraldas Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10637 Esmeraldas Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 10637 Esmeraldas Dr. has a pool.
Does 10637 Esmeraldas Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10637 Esmeraldas Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10637 Esmeraldas Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10637 Esmeraldas Dr. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
Strata
969 Market St
San Diego, CA 92101
Eighteen Ten State St
1810 State St
San Diego, CA 92101
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Pacific Point
768 Hollister St
San Diego, CA 92154
SOFI Westview
11760 Westview Pkwy
San Diego, CA 92126
Jefferson Pacific Beach
4275 Mission Bay Drive
San Diego, CA 92109
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University