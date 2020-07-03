Amenities

10619 Dabney Dr Unit 29 Available 04/25/20 Great 2B/2BA Condo in Mira Mesa w/ Upgraded Kitchen, A/C & Swimming Pool - AVAILABLE NOW!



Great 2B/2BA corner unit condo available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring approximately 920 SF of living space on ground level. Spacious living room w/ sliding door to patio. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Both bedrooms feature carpet, dual mirrored closets & attached bathroom. 2 reserved parking spaces & central A/C in unit! Community features swimming pool, spa, fitness center & laundry room! Fantastic location between highways 805 &15 close to major shopping centers & schools.



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

- Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

- Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

- We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 2 weeks of the available date

- If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1870

- WASHER/DRYER: community W/D

- A/C: Yes

- PET RESTRICTIONS: Sorry, no pets allowed. FIRM.



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://goodlife.petscreening.com



- VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BfClIGmCB6A



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa

- FLOORING: Laminate & carpet

- PARKING: 2 reserved covered parking spaces

- PROPERTY TYPE: Condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water/trash/sewer

- GARDENER INCLUDED: N/A

- YARD: No, patio

- YEAR BUILT: 1989



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: N/A

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5686169)