Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

10580 Atrium Dr.

10580 Atrium Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10580 Atrium Drive, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
10580 Atrium Dr. Available 07/01/20 Scripps Ranch - Remodeled Kitchen & Baths - Tile Floors - - Scripps Ranch Home
- Remodeled Kitchen & Baths
- Pool & Spa
- Open Area Behind House
- One Bedroom / One Full Bath Downstairs
- 2 Car Garage
- Walk to Shopping
- Gardener & Pool Service Included
- Owner prefers NO pets

- To schedule a showing call 858-695-0123.

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

(RLNE2561762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10580 Atrium Dr. have any available units?
10580 Atrium Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10580 Atrium Dr. have?
Some of 10580 Atrium Dr.'s amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10580 Atrium Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
10580 Atrium Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10580 Atrium Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 10580 Atrium Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10580 Atrium Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 10580 Atrium Dr. offers parking.
Does 10580 Atrium Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10580 Atrium Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10580 Atrium Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 10580 Atrium Dr. has a pool.
Does 10580 Atrium Dr. have accessible units?
No, 10580 Atrium Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 10580 Atrium Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 10580 Atrium Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

