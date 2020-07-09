Amenities

10580 Atrium Dr. Available 07/01/20 Scripps Ranch - Remodeled Kitchen & Baths - Tile Floors - - Scripps Ranch Home

- Remodeled Kitchen & Baths

- Pool & Spa

- Open Area Behind House

- One Bedroom / One Full Bath Downstairs

- 2 Car Garage

- Walk to Shopping

- Gardener & Pool Service Included

- Owner prefers NO pets



To schedule a showing call 858-695-0123.



Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)



