10579 Greenford Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Spacious and upgraded 2bed/1bath townhouse in Mira Mesa! - AVAILABLE NOW!



Upgraded 2 bedroom/1 bathroom townhouse in Mira Mesa features new stainless steel appliances, , large outdoor patio, new carpet in the bedrooms, and beautiful laminate flooring in the living room and hallway. The home also comes with a washer and dryer and 2 car attached carport with extra large storage closet.



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $1770

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: heat only

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- PARKING: carport (2 spaces)

- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash

- GARDENER INCLUDED: No, tenant responsible to maintain patio



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 12 months

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Air conditioner in living currently works, but is as-is and will not be maintained

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



