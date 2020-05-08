All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

10579 Greenford Dr

10579 Greenford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10579 Greenford Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pet friendly
Spacious and upgraded 2bed/1bath townhouse in Mira Mesa! - AVAILABLE NOW!

Upgraded 2 bedroom/1 bathroom townhouse in Mira Mesa features new stainless steel appliances, , large outdoor patio, new carpet in the bedrooms, and beautiful laminate flooring in the living room and hallway. The home also comes with a washer and dryer and 2 car attached carport with extra large storage closet.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $1770
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: heat only
- PET RESTRICTIONS: Pets not allowed

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link www.goodlife.petscreening.com

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

- VIDEO TOUR: enter link to YouTube video tour

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- PARKING: carport (2 spaces)
- PROPERTY TYPE: Townhouse
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Trash
- GARDENER INCLUDED: No, tenant responsible to maintain patio

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 12 months
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Air conditioner in living currently works, but is as-is and will not be maintained
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4983366)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10579 Greenford Dr have any available units?
10579 Greenford Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10579 Greenford Dr have?
Some of 10579 Greenford Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10579 Greenford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
10579 Greenford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10579 Greenford Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 10579 Greenford Dr is pet friendly.
Does 10579 Greenford Dr offer parking?
Yes, 10579 Greenford Dr offers parking.
Does 10579 Greenford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10579 Greenford Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10579 Greenford Dr have a pool?
No, 10579 Greenford Dr does not have a pool.
Does 10579 Greenford Dr have accessible units?
No, 10579 Greenford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 10579 Greenford Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 10579 Greenford Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
