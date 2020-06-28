1056 Pearl St. Unit #15

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 2 BR/2.5 BA - Upgraded town home with private roof-top deck views in the heart of La Jolla Village! - BACK ON THE MARKET, AVAILABLE NOW!



Beautifully upgraded 2 BR/2.5 BA - three-story town home with a two-car garage in the heart of La Jolla Village!!



Short walk to the ocean, restaurants and shops



Highly upgraded Paseo La Jolla Town Home



Located in the heart of La Jolla Village with panorama ocean views from it's large private roof deck



Carrera marble topped kitchen Island, Granite countered baths, stainless steel appliances, river rocks and tile baths.



Deluxe California closets and wood flooring



Property is unfurnished. Fridge, washer and dryer in unit. Small dog permitted.



For additional information or to schedule a viewing, please call us:



760-496-7969



Traust Property Management



No Cats Allowed



