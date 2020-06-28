All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1056 Pearl St. Unit #15.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1056 Pearl St. Unit #15
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1056 Pearl St. Unit #15

1056 Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
La Jolla
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1056 Pearl Street, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 BR/2.5 BA - Upgraded town home with private roof-top deck views in the heart of La Jolla Village! - BACK ON THE MARKET, AVAILABLE NOW!

Beautifully upgraded 2 BR/2.5 BA - three-story town home with a two-car garage in the heart of La Jolla Village!!

Short walk to the ocean, restaurants and shops

Highly upgraded Paseo La Jolla Town Home

Located in the heart of La Jolla Village with panorama ocean views from it's large private roof deck

Carrera marble topped kitchen Island, Granite countered baths, stainless steel appliances, river rocks and tile baths.

Deluxe California closets and wood flooring

Property is unfurnished. Fridge, washer and dryer in unit. Small dog permitted.

For additional information or to schedule a viewing, please call us:

760-496-7969

Traust Property Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4494996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1056 Pearl St. Unit #15 have any available units?
1056 Pearl St. Unit #15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1056 Pearl St. Unit #15 have?
Some of 1056 Pearl St. Unit #15's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1056 Pearl St. Unit #15 currently offering any rent specials?
1056 Pearl St. Unit #15 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1056 Pearl St. Unit #15 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1056 Pearl St. Unit #15 is pet friendly.
Does 1056 Pearl St. Unit #15 offer parking?
Yes, 1056 Pearl St. Unit #15 offers parking.
Does 1056 Pearl St. Unit #15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1056 Pearl St. Unit #15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1056 Pearl St. Unit #15 have a pool?
No, 1056 Pearl St. Unit #15 does not have a pool.
Does 1056 Pearl St. Unit #15 have accessible units?
No, 1056 Pearl St. Unit #15 does not have accessible units.
Does 1056 Pearl St. Unit #15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1056 Pearl St. Unit #15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Entrada Apartments
453 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Del Mar Ridge
12629 El Camino Real
San Diego, CA 92130
BLVD North Park
2020 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92104
Verge
6850 Mission Gorge Rd
San Diego, CA 92120
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Potomac Square Apartments
6345 Potomac St
San Diego, CA 92139

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University