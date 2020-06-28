1056 Pearl St. Unit #15

Amenities
Beautiful 2 BR/2.5 BA - Upgraded town home with private roof-top deck views in the heart of La Jolla Village!
Beautifully upgraded 2 BR/2.5 BA - three-story town home with a two-car garage in the heart of La Jolla Village!!
Short walk to the ocean, restaurants and shops
Highly upgraded Paseo La Jolla Town Home
Located in the heart of La Jolla Village with panorama ocean views from it's large private roof deck
Carrera marble topped kitchen Island, Granite countered baths, stainless steel appliances, river rocks and tile baths.
Deluxe California closets and wood flooring
Property is unfurnished. Fridge, washer and dryer in unit. Small dog permitted.
For additional information or to schedule a viewing, please call us:
760-496-7969
Traust Property Management
No Cats Allowed
