10534 Caminito Baywood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10534 Caminito Baywood

10534 Caminito Baywood · No Longer Available
Location

10534 Caminito Baywood, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10534 Caminito Baywood have any available units?
10534 Caminito Baywood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
Is 10534 Caminito Baywood currently offering any rent specials?
10534 Caminito Baywood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10534 Caminito Baywood pet-friendly?
No, 10534 Caminito Baywood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10534 Caminito Baywood offer parking?
No, 10534 Caminito Baywood does not offer parking.
Does 10534 Caminito Baywood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10534 Caminito Baywood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10534 Caminito Baywood have a pool?
Yes, 10534 Caminito Baywood has a pool.
Does 10534 Caminito Baywood have accessible units?
No, 10534 Caminito Baywood does not have accessible units.
Does 10534 Caminito Baywood have units with dishwashers?
No, 10534 Caminito Baywood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10534 Caminito Baywood have units with air conditioning?
No, 10534 Caminito Baywood does not have units with air conditioning.
