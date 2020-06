Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

A bright and spacious home in Torrey Hills and is located in cul de sac. Features: a bedroom & a full bath downstairs, Water resistant laminate flooring in family room and living room, A beautiful maple cabinets with granite counter tops in kitchen, Larage master bedroom with balcony, Laundry room upstairs, Lowmaintenance backyard. Easy access to I-5 and I-56. A top rated Del Mar & San Diequito High school districts. Near to restaurants and shops.