Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

1050 Island Avenue

1050 Island Avenue · (855) 351-0683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1050 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 325 · Avail. now

$2,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1003 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
Ready for that loft style living, but still want a bedroom setup? Then this over 1,000 sq. ft. unit is perfect for you. With 2 full bathrooms, built in whole wall closet system and bedroom separated by a shelf wall and custom lighting throughout, you'll feel like you've got the best of both worlds. The kitchen is well appointed with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. M2i is located in the heart of the East Village which is one of the most walkable neighborhoods in San Diego.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1050-island-ave-san-diego-ca-92101-usa-unit-325/c2eafda0-1618-4f36-b8e7-3c80680d935b

(RLNE5733388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1050 Island Avenue have any available units?
1050 Island Avenue has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1050 Island Avenue have?
Some of 1050 Island Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1050 Island Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1050 Island Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1050 Island Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1050 Island Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1050 Island Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1050 Island Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1050 Island Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1050 Island Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1050 Island Avenue have a pool?
No, 1050 Island Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1050 Island Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1050 Island Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1050 Island Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1050 Island Avenue has units with dishwashers.
