1050 Island Avenue

Ready for that loft style living, but still want a bedroom setup? Then this over 1,000 sq. ft. unit is perfect for you. With 2 full bathrooms, built in whole wall closet system and bedroom separated by a shelf wall and custom lighting throughout, you'll feel like you've got the best of both worlds. The kitchen is well appointed with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and high ceilings. M2i is located in the heart of the East Village which is one of the most walkable neighborhoods in San Diego.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1050-island-ave-san-diego-ca-92101-usa-unit-325/c2eafda0-1618-4f36-b8e7-3c80680d935b



