San Diego, CA
1044 Maddie Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1044 Maddie Lane

1044 Maddie Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1044 Maddie Ln, San Diego, CA 92154
Otay Mesa West

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
Luxury 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome, AC, fireplace, 2 car garage! - Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 story town home with approx 1175 square Ft. 2 car attached garage, fireplace, granite counters in the kitchen. Appliances included: stove, dishwasher and microwave. Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups. Central A/C, carpet & tile throughout, common area pool/spa and tot lot. Walk to schools and shopping, easy freeway access. About 15 minutes to 32nd Street Naval Station and 20 minutes to Coronado. Available for a minimum 1 year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets allowed. Owner requires all applicants to have a minimum 700 FICO score and must carry renters insurance. (water damage coverage $10,000 or more) Please schedule by calling (619) 421-9090 Thank You! www.DRWGroup.biz

(RLNE3711226)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 Maddie Lane have any available units?
1044 Maddie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1044 Maddie Lane have?
Some of 1044 Maddie Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 Maddie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1044 Maddie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 Maddie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1044 Maddie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1044 Maddie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1044 Maddie Lane offers parking.
Does 1044 Maddie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1044 Maddie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 Maddie Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1044 Maddie Lane has a pool.
Does 1044 Maddie Lane have accessible units?
No, 1044 Maddie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 Maddie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1044 Maddie Lane has units with dishwashers.
