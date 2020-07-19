1044 Maddie Lane

Amenities

Luxury 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome, AC, fireplace, 2 car garage! - Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 story town home with approx 1175 square Ft. 2 car attached garage, fireplace, granite counters in the kitchen. Appliances included: stove, dishwasher and microwave. Washer and Dryer Hook-Ups. Central A/C, carpet & tile throughout, common area pool/spa and tot lot. Walk to schools and shopping, easy freeway access. About 15 minutes to 32nd Street Naval Station and 20 minutes to Coronado. Available for a minimum 1 year lease. Tenant pays all utilities. No pets allowed. Owner requires all applicants to have a minimum 700 FICO score and must carry renters insurance. (water damage coverage $10,000 or more) Please schedule by calling (619) 421-9090 Thank You! www.DRWGroup.biz



(RLNE3711226)