Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10418 Scripps Poway Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10418 Scripps Poway Pkwy
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10418 Scripps Poway Pkwy
10418 Scripps Poway Parkway
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Miramar Ranch North
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
10418 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10418 Scripps Poway Pkwy have any available units?
10418 Scripps Poway Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Diego, CA
.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Diego Rent Report
.
What amenities does 10418 Scripps Poway Pkwy have?
Some of 10418 Scripps Poway Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 10418 Scripps Poway Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
10418 Scripps Poway Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10418 Scripps Poway Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 10418 Scripps Poway Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Diego
.
Does 10418 Scripps Poway Pkwy offer parking?
No, 10418 Scripps Poway Pkwy does not offer parking.
Does 10418 Scripps Poway Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10418 Scripps Poway Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10418 Scripps Poway Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 10418 Scripps Poway Pkwy has a pool.
Does 10418 Scripps Poway Pkwy have accessible units?
No, 10418 Scripps Poway Pkwy does not have accessible units.
Does 10418 Scripps Poway Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10418 Scripps Poway Pkwy has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Prado Apartment Homes
6304 Rancho Mission Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Villa Louisa
4833 Kansas St
San Diego, CA 92116
The Villas at Camino Bernardo
11203 Paseo Montanoso
San Diego, CA 92127
SOFI Highlands
11600 Compass Point Dr N
San Diego, CA 92126
Similar Pages
San Diego 1 Bedrooms
San Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with Parking
San Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chula Vista, CA
Irvine, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CA
La Mesa, CA
El Cajon, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Mira Mesa
University City
Carmel Valley
Pacific Beach
East Village
La Jolla
Rancho Penasquitos
Rancho Bernardo
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-San Diego
San Diego City College
San Diego Mesa College
San Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University