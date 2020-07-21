All apartments in San Diego
Last updated August 23 2019 at 6:59 AM

1040 S Coast Blvd.

1040 Coast Blvd S · No Longer Available
Location

1040 Coast Blvd S, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Ocean view condo in the heart of La Jolla Village. This gorgeous 3rd floor condo is located across from La Jolla Cove and Park. The unit has 1 underground parking space with elevator service to all areas. The home underwent a recent renovation including new kitchen & baths and hardwood floors. Unfurnished, not vacation rental. Located just steps away from the many world class restaurants and shops featured in La Jolla Village. Hear the surf and watch the sunset while you enjoy life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1040 S Coast Blvd. have any available units?
1040 S Coast Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1040 S Coast Blvd. have?
Some of 1040 S Coast Blvd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1040 S Coast Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
1040 S Coast Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1040 S Coast Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 1040 S Coast Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1040 S Coast Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 1040 S Coast Blvd. offers parking.
Does 1040 S Coast Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1040 S Coast Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1040 S Coast Blvd. have a pool?
No, 1040 S Coast Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 1040 S Coast Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 1040 S Coast Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1040 S Coast Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1040 S Coast Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
