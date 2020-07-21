1040 S Coast Blvd.

Amenities

2 Bedroom/2 Bath Ocean view condo in the heart of La Jolla Village. This gorgeous 3rd floor condo is located across from La Jolla Cove and Park. The unit has 1 underground parking space with elevator service to all areas. The home underwent a recent renovation including new kitchen & baths and hardwood floors. Unfurnished, not vacation rental. Located just steps away from the many world class restaurants and shops featured in La Jolla Village. Hear the surf and watch the sunset while you enjoy life.