Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10362 Scripps Poway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10362 Scripps Poway

10362 Scripps Poway Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

10362 Scripps Poway Parkway, San Diego, CA 92131
Miramar Ranch North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Price:

$2195.00
Deposit:

$1,900.00
Availability:

2015-08-15
Size:

1064 ft2
Beds:

2
Baths:

2
Pets:

No
Parking:

Yes
Minimum Monthly Income:

$ 4,737.50

Description:
Spacious unit w/ attached garage on first level. Newer neutral carpet,tile in kitchen. Kitchen includes newer appliances, oak cabinets, white tile countertops.Vaulted ceiling in LR & MBR. Master bath has dual vanity.Light & bright w/ faux wood blinds throughout. Recessed lighting and entertainment center niche in LR wall.One car garage with W/D and additional assigned space in complex. Sorry, no pets.
Amenities:

Refrigerator
Stove
Dishwasher
Dishwasher
Washer / Dryer
Washer / Dryer
Patio / Balcony
Patio / Balcony
Second Floor

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10362 Scripps Poway have any available units?
10362 Scripps Poway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10362 Scripps Poway have?
Some of 10362 Scripps Poway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10362 Scripps Poway currently offering any rent specials?
10362 Scripps Poway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10362 Scripps Poway pet-friendly?
Yes, 10362 Scripps Poway is pet friendly.
Does 10362 Scripps Poway offer parking?
Yes, 10362 Scripps Poway does offer parking.
Does 10362 Scripps Poway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10362 Scripps Poway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10362 Scripps Poway have a pool?
No, 10362 Scripps Poway does not have a pool.
Does 10362 Scripps Poway have accessible units?
No, 10362 Scripps Poway does not have accessible units.
Does 10362 Scripps Poway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10362 Scripps Poway has units with dishwashers.
