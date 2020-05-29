10362 Scripps Poway

Amenities
Price:
$2195.00
Deposit:
$1,900.00
Availability:
2015-08-15
Size:
1064 ft2
Beds:
2
Baths:
2
Pets:
No
Parking:
Yes
Minimum Monthly Income:
$ 4,737.50
Description:
Spacious unit w/ attached garage on first level. Newer neutral carpet,tile in kitchen. Kitchen includes newer appliances, oak cabinets, white tile countertops.Vaulted ceiling in LR & MBR. Master bath has dual vanity.Light & bright w/ faux wood blinds throughout. Recessed lighting and entertainment center niche in LR wall.One car garage with W/D and additional assigned space in complex. Sorry, no pets.
Amenities:
Refrigerator
Stove
Dishwasher
Washer / Dryer
Patio / Balcony
Second Floor