Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:52 AM

10360 Glenellen Lane

10360 Glenellen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10360 Glenellen Lane, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
10360 Glenellen Lane Available 11/22/19 Custom Single Story with Pool in Mira Mesa - Talking Smart House, Many upgrades in this Custom Single Story, stunning new Kitchen with upgraded Cabinets and Countertops, New Flooring, Tile and Carpets. Walk in closets. Modified Garage to a 3rd bedroom, Large Family room addition with Dual Fireplace, Garden Window, "Smart House" features, New Windows, Custom Baths, Freshly Painted, Low Maintenance Landscaping, too many upgrades to list here. Fully Fenced and Private Backyard, Landlord Serviced Sparkling Pool, Smart Home with Nest Hello Video Doorbell, efficient Nest Thermostat AC and Google Home Hub, Fruit Trees (Orange, Fig, Peach), Gas Fireplace, LED Lighting throughout, (Note: Garage has been converted to Home Office - 3rd bedroom). Additional Storage room, Centrally Located in Mira Mesa, Easy Commute to everywhere! Pets upon approval. Come and take a look, www.chasepacific.DRE #00781278

(RLNE5329743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10360 Glenellen Lane have any available units?
10360 Glenellen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10360 Glenellen Lane have?
Some of 10360 Glenellen Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10360 Glenellen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10360 Glenellen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10360 Glenellen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 10360 Glenellen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 10360 Glenellen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10360 Glenellen Lane offers parking.
Does 10360 Glenellen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10360 Glenellen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10360 Glenellen Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10360 Glenellen Lane has a pool.
Does 10360 Glenellen Lane have accessible units?
No, 10360 Glenellen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10360 Glenellen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 10360 Glenellen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

