San Diego, CA
10354 Wateridge Circle
Last updated June 10 2019 at 12:58 PM

10354 Wateridge Circle

10354 Wateridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10354 Wateridge Circle, San Diego, CA 92121
Sorrento Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Fully Furnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths townhouse

Owner pays water, trash collection, HOA fee, and Insurance

Qualcomm / Sorrento Valley / Mira Mesa / Miramar / Carmel Valley region

* The only residential community in the center of Sorrento Valley. The only residential housings located amidst Qualcomm buildings. Walk to work!

* Fully Furnished. No need to rush to buy a new house and furniture. Take your time to find your dream home. Youve got time to find the furniture that perfectly fit your new house.

* 10 minutes to UCSD & UTC
* 10 minutes to La Jolla & beaches
* Easy access to I-5, I-805 freeways

* Ideal for companies with employees constantly coming to Sorrento Valley, or have employees stationed long-term in the Qualcomm/Sorrento Valley/Mira Mesa/Miramar region. Save 70% on your companys hotel bills.

Includes:
Brand new plush wall-to-wall carpet (NOT office carpet)
Central AC/Heating
Granite kitchen countertop
Refrigerator & freezer
Range/oven
Microwave oven & toaster
Dishwasher
Washer & dryer
Vacuum cleaner
Kitchen utensils
Cooking wares
Full dinnerware set
Fireplace
Fire Sprinkler system
Smoke detectors
2-car garage attached

Community amenities:
pool, spas, tennis courts, volleyball courts, walking/jogging trail, BBQ area, ample additional parking

No Pets and No Smoking please

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/27269

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4715434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10354 Wateridge Circle have any available units?
10354 Wateridge Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10354 Wateridge Circle have?
Some of 10354 Wateridge Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10354 Wateridge Circle currently offering any rent specials?
10354 Wateridge Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10354 Wateridge Circle pet-friendly?
No, 10354 Wateridge Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10354 Wateridge Circle offer parking?
Yes, 10354 Wateridge Circle offers parking.
Does 10354 Wateridge Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10354 Wateridge Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10354 Wateridge Circle have a pool?
Yes, 10354 Wateridge Circle has a pool.
Does 10354 Wateridge Circle have accessible units?
No, 10354 Wateridge Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 10354 Wateridge Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10354 Wateridge Circle has units with dishwashers.
