10354 Wateridge Circle

Fully Furnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths townhouse



Owner pays water, trash collection, HOA fee, and Insurance



Qualcomm / Sorrento Valley / Mira Mesa / Miramar / Carmel Valley region



* The only residential community in the center of Sorrento Valley. The only residential housings located amidst Qualcomm buildings. Walk to work!



* Fully Furnished. No need to rush to buy a new house and furniture. Take your time to find your dream home. Youve got time to find the furniture that perfectly fit your new house.



* 10 minutes to UCSD & UTC

* 10 minutes to La Jolla & beaches

* Easy access to I-5, I-805 freeways



* Ideal for companies with employees constantly coming to Sorrento Valley, or have employees stationed long-term in the Qualcomm/Sorrento Valley/Mira Mesa/Miramar region. Save 70% on your companys hotel bills.



Includes:

Brand new plush wall-to-wall carpet (NOT office carpet)

Central AC/Heating

Granite kitchen countertop

Refrigerator & freezer

Range/oven

Microwave oven & toaster

Dishwasher

Washer & dryer

Vacuum cleaner

Kitchen utensils

Cooking wares

Full dinnerware set

Fireplace

Fire Sprinkler system

Smoke detectors

2-car garage attached



Community amenities:

pool, spas, tennis courts, volleyball courts, walking/jogging trail, BBQ area, ample additional parking



No Pets and No Smoking please



