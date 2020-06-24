10354 Wateridge Circle

Amenities
Fully Furnished, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths townhouse
Owner pays water, trash collection, HOA fee, and Insurance
Qualcomm / Sorrento Valley / Mira Mesa / Miramar / Carmel Valley region
* The only residential community in the center of Sorrento Valley. The only residential housings located amidst Qualcomm buildings. Walk to work!
* Fully Furnished. No need to rush to buy a new house and furniture. Take your time to find your dream home. Youve got time to find the furniture that perfectly fit your new house.
* 10 minutes to UCSD & UTC
* 10 minutes to La Jolla & beaches
* Easy access to I-5, I-805 freeways
* Ideal for companies with employees constantly coming to Sorrento Valley, or have employees stationed long-term in the Qualcomm/Sorrento Valley/Mira Mesa/Miramar region. Save 70% on your companys hotel bills.
Includes:
Brand new plush wall-to-wall carpet (NOT office carpet)
Central AC/Heating
Granite kitchen countertop
Refrigerator & freezer
Range/oven
Microwave oven & toaster
Dishwasher
Washer & dryer
Vacuum cleaner
Kitchen utensils
Cooking wares
Full dinnerware set
Fireplace
Fire Sprinkler system
Smoke detectors
2-car garage attached
Community amenities:
pool, spas, tennis courts, volleyball courts, walking/jogging trail, BBQ area, ample additional parking
No Pets and No Smoking please
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/27269
No Pets Allowed
