Amenities
10335 Muchacha Way Available 03/14/20 Quiet Street, Wood Flooring, Spacious Yard - OPEN HOUSE:
Wednesday 03/04 - 5pm to 6pm
Friday 03/06 - 5pm to 6pm
Updated home with wood flooring in most rooms, dual pane windows, skylights, custom fireplace.
4 bedrooms, 2 baths
Bright master bedroom with glass slider to the backyard, large closet.
Fourth bedroom has custom shelving, ideal as a study or home office
Separate laundry room, washer and dryer included
Spacious, private backyard with covered patio
Nice, quiet neighborhood
Walk to the local park and elementary school
Renter's Insurance required
No smoking - inside or outside
Cats allowed, dog under 35lb will be considered. $250 pet deposit
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE4725507)