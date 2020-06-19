All apartments in San Diego
10335 Muchacha Way
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

10335 Muchacha Way

10335 Muchacha Way · No Longer Available
Location

10335 Muchacha Way, San Diego, CA 92124
Tierrasanta

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
10335 Muchacha Way Available 03/14/20 Quiet Street, Wood Flooring, Spacious Yard - OPEN HOUSE:
Wednesday 03/04 - 5pm to 6pm
Friday 03/06 - 5pm to 6pm

Updated home with wood flooring in most rooms, dual pane windows, skylights, custom fireplace.
4 bedrooms, 2 baths
Bright master bedroom with glass slider to the backyard, large closet.
Fourth bedroom has custom shelving, ideal as a study or home office
Separate laundry room, washer and dryer included
Spacious, private backyard with covered patio
Nice, quiet neighborhood
Walk to the local park and elementary school

Renter's Insurance required
No smoking - inside or outside
Cats allowed, dog under 35lb will be considered. $250 pet deposit

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4725507)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10335 Muchacha Way have any available units?
10335 Muchacha Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10335 Muchacha Way have?
Some of 10335 Muchacha Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10335 Muchacha Way currently offering any rent specials?
10335 Muchacha Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10335 Muchacha Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 10335 Muchacha Way is pet friendly.
Does 10335 Muchacha Way offer parking?
No, 10335 Muchacha Way does not offer parking.
Does 10335 Muchacha Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10335 Muchacha Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10335 Muchacha Way have a pool?
No, 10335 Muchacha Way does not have a pool.
Does 10335 Muchacha Way have accessible units?
No, 10335 Muchacha Way does not have accessible units.
Does 10335 Muchacha Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 10335 Muchacha Way does not have units with dishwashers.
