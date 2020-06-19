Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

10335 Muchacha Way Available 03/14/20 Quiet Street, Wood Flooring, Spacious Yard - OPEN HOUSE:

Wednesday 03/04 - 5pm to 6pm

Friday 03/06 - 5pm to 6pm



Updated home with wood flooring in most rooms, dual pane windows, skylights, custom fireplace.

4 bedrooms, 2 baths

Bright master bedroom with glass slider to the backyard, large closet.

Fourth bedroom has custom shelving, ideal as a study or home office

Separate laundry room, washer and dryer included

Spacious, private backyard with covered patio

Nice, quiet neighborhood

Walk to the local park and elementary school



Renter's Insurance required

No smoking - inside or outside

Cats allowed, dog under 35lb will be considered. $250 pet deposit



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE4725507)