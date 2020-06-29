All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:58 AM

1033 Bangor Street

1033 Bangor Street · No Longer Available
Location

1033 Bangor Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
This is an impeccable, custom Tuscany style home with high, open beam ceilings, 10-ft tall custom mahogany doors throughout. Immensely private with gorgeous bay and city views. Nestled into a private hillside on a small street above San Diego Bay and Shelter Island. You will not want for space in this spacious home. Multiple balconies and outside patios (including a mature garden) are yours to enjoy. 3-car garage and enormous driveway. Inside the main floor of the home includes one bedroom and an open concept kitchen, dining and living room. Sliding glass walls open to a beautiful yard and patio and sweeping views of the harbor and downtown. Mature trees make this home feel even more secluded and private than it is. The upper floor is all given to the master bedroom and expansive master bath. The lower level has one other bedroom and bath. This home is available only as a furnished rental starting Feb 15th month-to-month for up to 8 months (terms to be negotiated based on length of stay and there may be an option for stays longer than 8 months).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 Bangor Street have any available units?
1033 Bangor Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1033 Bangor Street have?
Some of 1033 Bangor Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 Bangor Street currently offering any rent specials?
1033 Bangor Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 Bangor Street pet-friendly?
No, 1033 Bangor Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1033 Bangor Street offer parking?
Yes, 1033 Bangor Street offers parking.
Does 1033 Bangor Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1033 Bangor Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 Bangor Street have a pool?
No, 1033 Bangor Street does not have a pool.
Does 1033 Bangor Street have accessible units?
No, 1033 Bangor Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 Bangor Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1033 Bangor Street has units with dishwashers.
