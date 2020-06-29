1033 Bangor Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

This is an impeccable, custom Tuscany style home with high, open beam ceilings, 10-ft tall custom mahogany doors throughout. Immensely private with gorgeous bay and city views. Nestled into a private hillside on a small street above San Diego Bay and Shelter Island. You will not want for space in this spacious home. Multiple balconies and outside patios (including a mature garden) are yours to enjoy. 3-car garage and enormous driveway. Inside the main floor of the home includes one bedroom and an open concept kitchen, dining and living room. Sliding glass walls open to a beautiful yard and patio and sweeping views of the harbor and downtown. Mature trees make this home feel even more secluded and private than it is. The upper floor is all given to the master bedroom and expansive master bath. The lower level has one other bedroom and bath. This home is available only as a furnished rental starting Feb 15th month-to-month for up to 8 months (terms to be negotiated based on length of stay and there may be an option for stays longer than 8 months).