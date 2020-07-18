Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court volleyball court

10314 Wateridge Cir #274 Available 07/20/20 2 Bedroom Condo for Rent in Sorrento Valley - 2 bedroom condo available in Sorrento Valley! This 2 bedroom condo has beautiful laminate flooring throughout the living room, kitchen, dining area and one bedroom. The kitchen has upgraded counters and appliances with a brand new refrigerator and stove. Living room features a fireplace and has a built in murphy bed, ideal for guests and a slider door leading to the patio providing the main level with plenty of natural light. Both bedrooms are located on the top floor and have their own private bathrooms. Half bathroom is conveniently located just off the dining area. This unit has a 2 car garage with a large storage area under the stairs. Community features a pool, spa, tennis court and park with volleyball courts!



DRE01197438



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5920463)