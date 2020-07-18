All apartments in San Diego
10314 Wateridge Cir #274

10314 Wateridge Circle · (858) 598-1111 ext. 1190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10314 Wateridge Circle, San Diego, CA 92121
Sorrento Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10314 Wateridge Cir #274 · Avail. Jul 20

$2,695

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1148 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
volleyball court
10314 Wateridge Cir #274 Available 07/20/20 2 Bedroom Condo for Rent in Sorrento Valley - 2 bedroom condo available in Sorrento Valley! This 2 bedroom condo has beautiful laminate flooring throughout the living room, kitchen, dining area and one bedroom. The kitchen has upgraded counters and appliances with a brand new refrigerator and stove. Living room features a fireplace and has a built in murphy bed, ideal for guests and a slider door leading to the patio providing the main level with plenty of natural light. Both bedrooms are located on the top floor and have their own private bathrooms. Half bathroom is conveniently located just off the dining area. This unit has a 2 car garage with a large storage area under the stairs. Community features a pool, spa, tennis court and park with volleyball courts!

DRE01197438

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5920463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10314 Wateridge Cir #274 have any available units?
10314 Wateridge Cir #274 has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10314 Wateridge Cir #274 have?
Some of 10314 Wateridge Cir #274's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10314 Wateridge Cir #274 currently offering any rent specials?
10314 Wateridge Cir #274 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10314 Wateridge Cir #274 pet-friendly?
No, 10314 Wateridge Cir #274 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10314 Wateridge Cir #274 offer parking?
Yes, 10314 Wateridge Cir #274 offers parking.
Does 10314 Wateridge Cir #274 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10314 Wateridge Cir #274 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10314 Wateridge Cir #274 have a pool?
Yes, 10314 Wateridge Cir #274 has a pool.
Does 10314 Wateridge Cir #274 have accessible units?
No, 10314 Wateridge Cir #274 does not have accessible units.
Does 10314 Wateridge Cir #274 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10314 Wateridge Cir #274 has units with dishwashers.
