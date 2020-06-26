All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10311 Azuaga St. #48.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10311 Azuaga St. #48
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

10311 Azuaga St. #48

10311 Azuaga Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10311 Azuaga Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pool
hot tub
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Top Floor Unit with Dual Masters - Excellent 2 bedroom, 2 bath top floor unit. Bright and sunny with dual master suites, in unit washer/dryer hook-up, gas range, and more. Relax next to the cozy fireplace or out on the balcony enjoying the warm sun & view. Come home to the calm neighborhood of Terra Vista complete with pool and spa. Located in the Poway School District and conveniently between the 15 and the 56. Available June 10, 2019.

To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

(RLNE4934828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10311 Azuaga St. #48 have any available units?
10311 Azuaga St. #48 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10311 Azuaga St. #48 have?
Some of 10311 Azuaga St. #48's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10311 Azuaga St. #48 currently offering any rent specials?
10311 Azuaga St. #48 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10311 Azuaga St. #48 pet-friendly?
No, 10311 Azuaga St. #48 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10311 Azuaga St. #48 offer parking?
No, 10311 Azuaga St. #48 does not offer parking.
Does 10311 Azuaga St. #48 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10311 Azuaga St. #48 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10311 Azuaga St. #48 have a pool?
Yes, 10311 Azuaga St. #48 has a pool.
Does 10311 Azuaga St. #48 have accessible units?
No, 10311 Azuaga St. #48 does not have accessible units.
Does 10311 Azuaga St. #48 have units with dishwashers?
No, 10311 Azuaga St. #48 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Domain San Diego
8798 Spectrum Center Blvd
San Diego, CA 92123
Urbana
450 10th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University