10307 Azuaga Street Unit 26

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

This captivating 881-square-foot, 2 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms Apartment which is situated in the friendly Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood in San Diego is unfurnished and well-ventilated.



The intimate interior features hardwood/tile/carpet floor. The lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage, glossy granite countertop, stainless steel sink, refrigerator, gas range with oven, dishwasher, and microwave. The bedrooms are comfy spaces, ideal for a good nights rest. Its bathrooms, neat and tidy.



There are in-unit/shared front-loading washer and dryer available for laundry convenience. For climate control, the unit has forced-air heating and central air conditioning.



The exterior has a nice deck, patio, and balcony cool spots for fun-filled outdoor activities or just relaxing during free time with family or friends. Theres a storage space in the balcony as well that the tenant can use.



No pets, sorry. And no smoking, please in the property.



Tenant pays for gas and electricity. The landlord will be responsible for the water, trash, sewage, landscaping, and HOA fee ($345/month).



It comes with covered, assigned parking with 1 additional but not assigned off-street parking.



Free access/use to the shared swimming pool, clubhouse, and fitness center!



Nearby parks: Sabre Springs Park, Views West Park, and Hilltop Park.



Nearby Schools:

Los Penasquitos Elementary School - 0.69 mile, 10/10

Mt. Carmel High School - 1.17 miles, 9/10

Black Mountain Middle School - 1.58 miles, 8/10

Morning Creek Elementary School - 0.66 mile, 8/10



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5172307)