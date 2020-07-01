All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10307 Azuaga Street Unit 26.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10307 Azuaga Street Unit 26
Last updated December 8 2019 at 12:08 PM

10307 Azuaga Street Unit 26

10307 Azuaga Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Rancho Penasquitos
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10307 Azuaga Street, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
This captivating 881-square-foot, 2 bedrooms, 2-bathrooms Apartment which is situated in the friendly Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood in San Diego is unfurnished and well-ventilated.

The intimate interior features hardwood/tile/carpet floor. The lovely kitchen is equipped with fine cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage, glossy granite countertop, stainless steel sink, refrigerator, gas range with oven, dishwasher, and microwave. The bedrooms are comfy spaces, ideal for a good nights rest. Its bathrooms, neat and tidy.

There are in-unit/shared front-loading washer and dryer available for laundry convenience. For climate control, the unit has forced-air heating and central air conditioning.

The exterior has a nice deck, patio, and balcony cool spots for fun-filled outdoor activities or just relaxing during free time with family or friends. Theres a storage space in the balcony as well that the tenant can use.

No pets, sorry. And no smoking, please in the property.

Tenant pays for gas and electricity. The landlord will be responsible for the water, trash, sewage, landscaping, and HOA fee ($345/month).

It comes with covered, assigned parking with 1 additional but not assigned off-street parking.

Free access/use to the shared swimming pool, clubhouse, and fitness center!

Nearby parks: Sabre Springs Park, Views West Park, and Hilltop Park.

Nearby Schools:
Los Penasquitos Elementary School - 0.69 mile, 10/10
Mt. Carmel High School - 1.17 miles, 9/10
Black Mountain Middle School - 1.58 miles, 8/10
Morning Creek Elementary School - 0.66 mile, 8/10

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5172307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10307 Azuaga Street Unit 26 have any available units?
10307 Azuaga Street Unit 26 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10307 Azuaga Street Unit 26 have?
Some of 10307 Azuaga Street Unit 26's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10307 Azuaga Street Unit 26 currently offering any rent specials?
10307 Azuaga Street Unit 26 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10307 Azuaga Street Unit 26 pet-friendly?
No, 10307 Azuaga Street Unit 26 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10307 Azuaga Street Unit 26 offer parking?
Yes, 10307 Azuaga Street Unit 26 offers parking.
Does 10307 Azuaga Street Unit 26 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10307 Azuaga Street Unit 26 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10307 Azuaga Street Unit 26 have a pool?
Yes, 10307 Azuaga Street Unit 26 has a pool.
Does 10307 Azuaga Street Unit 26 have accessible units?
No, 10307 Azuaga Street Unit 26 does not have accessible units.
Does 10307 Azuaga Street Unit 26 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10307 Azuaga Street Unit 26 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Signature Point
13006 Signature Pt
San Diego, CA 92130
Navajo Bluffs
6575 Jaffe Ct
San Diego, CA 92119
Ascent at Campus of Life
10785 Pomerado Road
San Diego, CA 92131
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University