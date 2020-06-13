All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

10304 Caminito Banyon

10304 Caminito Banyon · No Longer Available
Location

10304 Caminito Banyon, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
dogs allowed
10304 Caminito Banyon Available 07/18/19 Light and Bright Townhome in Scripps Ranch - Don't miss out on this townhome in Scripps Ranch. Located at the end of the community for ultimate privacy.

You'll love the bright open floor plan of the living room with its high vaulted ceiling and multiple windows.

The kitchen great room is adjacent with sliding glass doors to your patio for more sunshine. Your kitchen is supplied with oven range and dishwasher.

This home has 3 spacious bedrooms. The master suite features a vaulted ceiling, sliding glass doors, walk in closet and master bathroom.

A large two car garage and extra space for storage all located at the end of the cul-de-sac with extra parking spaces.

Steps away from the hiking trails and a short bicycle ride to the Scripps Ranch Swim and Tennis Club.

Award winning schools!

Renters Insurance Required

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3744068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10304 Caminito Banyon have any available units?
10304 Caminito Banyon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10304 Caminito Banyon have?
Some of 10304 Caminito Banyon's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10304 Caminito Banyon currently offering any rent specials?
10304 Caminito Banyon is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10304 Caminito Banyon pet-friendly?
Yes, 10304 Caminito Banyon is pet friendly.
Does 10304 Caminito Banyon offer parking?
Yes, 10304 Caminito Banyon offers parking.
Does 10304 Caminito Banyon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10304 Caminito Banyon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10304 Caminito Banyon have a pool?
Yes, 10304 Caminito Banyon has a pool.
Does 10304 Caminito Banyon have accessible units?
No, 10304 Caminito Banyon does not have accessible units.
Does 10304 Caminito Banyon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10304 Caminito Banyon has units with dishwashers.
