10304 Caminito Banyon Available 07/18/19 Light and Bright Townhome in Scripps Ranch - Don't miss out on this townhome in Scripps Ranch. Located at the end of the community for ultimate privacy.



You'll love the bright open floor plan of the living room with its high vaulted ceiling and multiple windows.



The kitchen great room is adjacent with sliding glass doors to your patio for more sunshine. Your kitchen is supplied with oven range and dishwasher.



This home has 3 spacious bedrooms. The master suite features a vaulted ceiling, sliding glass doors, walk in closet and master bathroom.



A large two car garage and extra space for storage all located at the end of the cul-de-sac with extra parking spaces.



Steps away from the hiking trails and a short bicycle ride to the Scripps Ranch Swim and Tennis Club.



Award winning schools!



Renters Insurance Required



No Dogs Allowed



