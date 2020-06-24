All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

10267 Black Mountain L7

10267 Black Mountain Road · No Longer Available
Location

10267 Black Mountain Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome in Mira Mesa! - Rare spacious townhome in Mira Mesa!
Well managed community with best location!
Close to elementary, middle, high schools, college and shopping center!
Offers great amenities!
No immediate unit behind offers great privacy!

Well equipped kitchen with the laundry closet in downstairs hallway!
Spacious patio partially covered, you can enjoy it no matter rain or shine!
Both spacious bedrooms located on 2nd level. Both offers great viewing deck!
Plenty of storage space, you will never run out of room! So go ahead shop shop shop till you drop!

Call the office to schedule a showing! We're sure you will fall in love with this gorgeous unit!!
*PLEASE CALL OFFICE 858-715-0688 FOR CORRECT RENTAL APPLICATION!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4738385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10267 Black Mountain L7 have any available units?
10267 Black Mountain L7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10267 Black Mountain L7 have?
Some of 10267 Black Mountain L7's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10267 Black Mountain L7 currently offering any rent specials?
10267 Black Mountain L7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10267 Black Mountain L7 pet-friendly?
No, 10267 Black Mountain L7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10267 Black Mountain L7 offer parking?
No, 10267 Black Mountain L7 does not offer parking.
Does 10267 Black Mountain L7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10267 Black Mountain L7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10267 Black Mountain L7 have a pool?
Yes, 10267 Black Mountain L7 has a pool.
Does 10267 Black Mountain L7 have accessible units?
No, 10267 Black Mountain L7 does not have accessible units.
Does 10267 Black Mountain L7 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10267 Black Mountain L7 has units with dishwashers.
