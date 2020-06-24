10267 Black Mountain L7

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pool microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Spacious 2 bed 1.5 bath townhome in Mira Mesa! - Rare spacious townhome in Mira Mesa!

Well managed community with best location!

Close to elementary, middle, high schools, college and shopping center!

Offers great amenities!

No immediate unit behind offers great privacy!



Well equipped kitchen with the laundry closet in downstairs hallway!

Spacious patio partially covered, you can enjoy it no matter rain or shine!

Both spacious bedrooms located on 2nd level. Both offers great viewing deck!

Plenty of storage space, you will never run out of room! So go ahead shop shop shop till you drop!



Call the office to schedule a showing! We're sure you will fall in love with this gorgeous unit!!

*PLEASE CALL OFFICE 858-715-0688 FOR CORRECT RENTAL APPLICATION!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4738385)