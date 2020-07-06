10243 Caminito Covewood

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Two Story 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Scripps Ranch! Two story 1724 sq. ft. 3 bed/3 bath townhouse located in the Village Woods Community of Scripps Ranch! Spacious floor plan with laminate wood flooring, tile and new carpet throughout. Updated kitchen with tile flooring, cherry wood cabinets, and slab granite counter-tops. Kitchen appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Living room area with laminate wood flooring and access to the outside patio from the sliding glass doors. Downstairs bathroom with granite counters. Additional family room area off of the kitchen with access to the front patio area and detached two car garage. Washer and dryer located in closet hall near kitchen on the first floor. Second story with new carpet and a ceiling fan in each bedroom. Master bedroom with high vaulted ceilings, mirrored closet, and additional room for office/nursery. Community amenities include pool and spa. Must see! CABRE 01197438