All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 10243 Caminito Covewood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
10243 Caminito Covewood
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

10243 Caminito Covewood

10243 Caminito Covewood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Scripps Ranch
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10243 Caminito Covewood, San Diego, CA 92131
Scripps Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Two Story 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Scripps Ranch! Two story 1724 sq. ft. 3 bed/3 bath townhouse located in the Village Woods Community of Scripps Ranch! Spacious floor plan with laminate wood flooring, tile and new carpet throughout. Updated kitchen with tile flooring, cherry wood cabinets, and slab granite counter-tops. Kitchen appliances that include; refrigerator, stove-oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher. Living room area with laminate wood flooring and access to the outside patio from the sliding glass doors. Downstairs bathroom with granite counters. Additional family room area off of the kitchen with access to the front patio area and detached two car garage. Washer and dryer located in closet hall near kitchen on the first floor. Second story with new carpet and a ceiling fan in each bedroom. Master bedroom with high vaulted ceilings, mirrored closet, and additional room for office/nursery. Community amenities include pool and spa. Must see! CABRE 01197438

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10243 Caminito Covewood have any available units?
10243 Caminito Covewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 10243 Caminito Covewood have?
Some of 10243 Caminito Covewood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10243 Caminito Covewood currently offering any rent specials?
10243 Caminito Covewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10243 Caminito Covewood pet-friendly?
No, 10243 Caminito Covewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 10243 Caminito Covewood offer parking?
Yes, 10243 Caminito Covewood offers parking.
Does 10243 Caminito Covewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10243 Caminito Covewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10243 Caminito Covewood have a pool?
Yes, 10243 Caminito Covewood has a pool.
Does 10243 Caminito Covewood have accessible units?
No, 10243 Caminito Covewood does not have accessible units.
Does 10243 Caminito Covewood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10243 Caminito Covewood has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Portofino
2500 Northside Dr
San Diego, CA 92108
Solterra EcoLuxury Apartments
9865 Erma Rd
San Diego, CA 92131
Dylan Point Loma
2930 Barnard St
San Diego, CA 92110
La Jolla Crossroads
9085 University City
San Diego, CA 92122
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway
San Diego, CA 92101
Sola
13385 Highlands Place
San Diego, CA 92130
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University