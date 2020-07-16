1021 Scott Street

Amenities
Enjoy the fresh coastal air with views to the harbor and the hills of Point Loma! Live like you are on vacation every day in the serenity of La Playa with beach access close, shops, restaurants, grocery, and marina fun. Fully Furnished and ready to move in! Equipped with full kitchen/refrig/stove/microwave-conventional oven. New Queen size Murphy bed and stylish décor with laminate flooring. The complex offers a gated entry, underground parking, elevator, Pool, BBQ, Full Gym. Available month to month too!