All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 1021 Scott Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
1021 Scott Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM

1021 Scott Street

1021 Scott Street · (619) 888-2223
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1021 Scott Street, San Diego, CA 92106
Roseville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 219 · Avail. now

$1,650

Studio · 1 Bath · 288 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
gym
pool
elevator
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Enjoy the fresh coastal air with views to the harbor and the hills of Point Loma! Live like you are on vacation every day in the serenity of La Playa with beach access close, shops, restaurants, grocery, and marina fun. Fully Furnished and ready to move in! Equipped with full kitchen/refrig/stove/microwave-conventional oven. New Queen size Murphy bed and stylish décor with laminate flooring. The complex offers a gated entry, underground parking, elevator, Pool, BBQ, Full Gym. Available month to month too!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Scott Street have any available units?
1021 Scott Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1021 Scott Street have?
Some of 1021 Scott Street's amenities include parking, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Scott Street currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Scott Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Scott Street pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Scott Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1021 Scott Street offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Scott Street offers parking.
Does 1021 Scott Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1021 Scott Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Scott Street have a pool?
Yes, 1021 Scott Street has a pool.
Does 1021 Scott Street have accessible units?
No, 1021 Scott Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Scott Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 Scott Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1021 Scott Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Summit at Point Loma
3950 Leland St
San Diego, CA 92106
IMT Sorrento Valley
11102 Caminito Alvarez
San Diego, CA 92126
LUX UTC
4200 Brook Court
San Diego, CA 95356
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Park 12 II
100 Park Plaza
San Diego, CA 92101
Scripps Terrace Apartments
10952 Scripps Ranch Blvd
San Diego, CA 92131
The Ridge at San Diego
4665 Home Ave
San Diego, CA 92105
Mira Bella Apartments
3455 Kearny Villa Rd
San Diego, CA 92123

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CA
Escondido, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CACarlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CASan Marcos, CAMurrieta, CAEl Cajon, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
East VillageNorth ParkRancho Penasquitos
Rancho BernardoMission Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity