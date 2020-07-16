1021 Scott Street

Amenities

parking gym pool elevator bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities furnished microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill

Enjoy the fresh coastal air with views to the harbor and the hills of Point Loma! Live like you are on vacation every day in the serenity of La Playa with beach access close, shops, restaurants, grocery, and marina fun. Fully Furnished and ready to move in! Equipped with full kitchen/refrig/stove/microwave-conventional oven. New Queen size Murphy bed and stylish décor with laminate flooring. The complex offers a gated entry, underground parking, elevator, Pool, BBQ, Full Gym. Available month to month too!