1019 W. Palm St.

Amenities
Beautiful 2 bd 1 bath Condo, Panoramic San Diego Harbor views, close to everything! Pets ok - This gorgeous 2 bedroom 1 bath condo is upgraded and bright, it has amazing panoramic views of San Diego Harbor, and Bankers Hill, and a huge private patio, this unit features:
- Laminate wood flooring throughout
- Spacious bedrooms
- Large kitchen with granite counters and tons of cabinet space
- Stainless steel appliances ( Stove, Fridge, Dishwasher, & Microwave)
- Updated modern bathrooms
- Gas BBQ grill
- AC
- Free on site laundry
12 month lease term
Utilities included: Water/Trash
Two pets considered. Pet screening fee applies. $20.00 for first pet and $15.00 for second pet. If approved an additional $100.00 pet processing fee per pet applies along with a monthly pet fee ranging from $20.00 to $40.00.
Call Penny Realty at 858-272-3900 for a showing!
To apply, go to www.PennyRealty.com
CA BRE Lic. #00935682
(RLNE5785834)