San Diego, CA
1016 F. Street
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

1016 F. Street

1016 F Street · No Longer Available
Location

1016 F Street, San Diego, CA 92101
East Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
hardwood floors
recently renovated
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
East Village Rowhome - Available Now! Must See! - Award winning and architecturally significant freestanding concrete and steel rowhome that is zoned for live/work. 20 ft. ceiling in living room. Master suite on top floor loft, 2nd bedroom/office, attached private 1 car garage, bathroom on every level. Large pantry with tankless water heater. Upgraded wood flooring on upper floors tile on the first floor. Located in the heart of East Village -- a few blocks to Petco Park, the Gaslamp and Embarcadero -- walk to everything downtown has to offer. Available now!

(RLNE3431447)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 1016 F. Street have any available units?
1016 F. Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1016 F. Street have?
Some of 1016 F. Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1016 F. Street currently offering any rent specials?
1016 F. Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1016 F. Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1016 F. Street is pet friendly.
Does 1016 F. Street offer parking?
Yes, 1016 F. Street offers parking.
Does 1016 F. Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1016 F. Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1016 F. Street have a pool?
No, 1016 F. Street does not have a pool.
Does 1016 F. Street have accessible units?
No, 1016 F. Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1016 F. Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1016 F. Street does not have units with dishwashers.

