1016 F. Street

Amenities

hardwood floors dogs allowed garage recently renovated

East Village Rowhome - Available Now! Must See! - Award winning and architecturally significant freestanding concrete and steel rowhome that is zoned for live/work. 20 ft. ceiling in living room. Master suite on top floor loft, 2nd bedroom/office, attached private 1 car garage, bathroom on every level. Large pantry with tankless water heater. Upgraded wood flooring on upper floors tile on the first floor. Located in the heart of East Village -- a few blocks to Petco Park, the Gaslamp and Embarcadero -- walk to everything downtown has to offer. Available now!



