Amenities
1010 Sunset Crossing Point Available 04/17/20 1010 Sunset Crossing Point - Spacious Large 4 BD/ 2.5 ba, 2 car garage. Fantastic Views!! - DRIVE BY ONLY UNTIL April 17th.
Spacious Large 4 bedrooms/2.5 bath in Otay near Chula Vista All appliances including Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove. Faux Wood Blinds, carpet, Large Bedrooms, 2 car garage, Beautiful landscape, Fantastic Views.
Nearby schools include Ocean View Hills School, San Ysidro High School and Juarez-Lincoln Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Dulceria Azteca, The Bread Guy and Fresh Pac International Inc.
Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Tapioca Express and Greek Corner Caf. Nearby restaurants include Carl's Jr., Taco Bell and Subway. Nearby is Palm Ridge Park, San Ysidro Community Activity Center and Silverwing Park. Minutes from Eastlake
Lease: 1 Year Lease
Monthly Rent: $3100 Security Deposit: $2600
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: 2 car garage
Available: 4/17/20
Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing Line or Office and ask for Maria
DRIVE BY ONLY UNTIL April 17th
Interior Amenities
Ceramic Floors
Faux Blinds
Central Air & Heater
Exterior Amenities
Fenced Yard
Backyard
Other
Garage Included
BBQ Area
