Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:12 AM

1010 Sunset Crossing Point

1010 Sunset Crossing Point · (858) 273-8800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1010 Sunset Crossing Point, San Diego, CA 92154
Ocean Crest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1010 Sunset Crossing Point · Avail. now

$3,100

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
air conditioning
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
parking
bbq/grill
garage
1010 Sunset Crossing Point Available 04/17/20 1010 Sunset Crossing Point - Spacious Large 4 BD/ 2.5 ba, 2 car garage. Fantastic Views!! - DRIVE BY ONLY UNTIL April 17th.

Spacious Large 4 bedrooms/2.5 bath in Otay near Chula Vista All appliances including Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove. Faux Wood Blinds, carpet, Large Bedrooms, 2 car garage, Beautiful landscape, Fantastic Views.

Nearby schools include Ocean View Hills School, San Ysidro High School and Juarez-Lincoln Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Dulceria Azteca, The Bread Guy and Fresh Pac International Inc.

Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Tapioca Express and Greek Corner Caf. Nearby restaurants include Carl's Jr., Taco Bell and Subway. Nearby is Palm Ridge Park, San Ysidro Community Activity Center and Silverwing Park. Minutes from Eastlake

Lease: 1 Year Lease
Monthly Rent: $3100 Security Deposit: $2600
Pets: Not Allowed
Parking: 2 car garage
Available: 4/17/20
Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing Line or Office and ask for Maria
DRIVE BY ONLY UNTIL April 17th

Interior Amenities
Ceramic Floors
Faux Blinds
Central Air & Heater
Exterior Amenities
Fenced Yard
Backyard

Other
Garage Included
BBQ Area

Please visit our website for all current info and another listing.

Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

(RLNE2266598)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Sunset Crossing Point have any available units?
1010 Sunset Crossing Point has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Sunset Crossing Point have?
Some of 1010 Sunset Crossing Point's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Sunset Crossing Point currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Sunset Crossing Point isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Sunset Crossing Point pet-friendly?
No, 1010 Sunset Crossing Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 1010 Sunset Crossing Point offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Sunset Crossing Point does offer parking.
Does 1010 Sunset Crossing Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1010 Sunset Crossing Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Sunset Crossing Point have a pool?
No, 1010 Sunset Crossing Point does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Sunset Crossing Point have accessible units?
No, 1010 Sunset Crossing Point does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Sunset Crossing Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Sunset Crossing Point has units with dishwashers.
