Amenities

dishwasher garage coffee bar air conditioning clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar parking bbq/grill garage

1010 Sunset Crossing Point Available 04/17/20 1010 Sunset Crossing Point - Spacious Large 4 BD/ 2.5 ba, 2 car garage. Fantastic Views!! - DRIVE BY ONLY UNTIL April 17th.



Spacious Large 4 bedrooms/2.5 bath in Otay near Chula Vista All appliances including Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove. Faux Wood Blinds, carpet, Large Bedrooms, 2 car garage, Beautiful landscape, Fantastic Views.



Nearby schools include Ocean View Hills School, San Ysidro High School and Juarez-Lincoln Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Dulceria Azteca, The Bread Guy and Fresh Pac International Inc.



Nearby coffee shops include Starbucks, Tapioca Express and Greek Corner Caf. Nearby restaurants include Carl's Jr., Taco Bell and Subway. Nearby is Palm Ridge Park, San Ysidro Community Activity Center and Silverwing Park. Minutes from Eastlake



Lease: 1 Year Lease

Monthly Rent: $3100 Security Deposit: $2600

Pets: Not Allowed

Parking: 2 car garage

Available: 4/17/20

Contact Information: Text/Call Leasing Line or Office and ask for Maria

DRIVE BY ONLY UNTIL April 17th



Interior Amenities

Ceramic Floors

Faux Blinds

Central Air & Heater

Exterior Amenities

Fenced Yard

Backyard



Other

Garage Included

BBQ Area



Please visit our website for all current info and another listing.



Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice



(RLNE2266598)